Guardians roller derby and baseball teams will share name

By Kaylyn Hlavaty
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 7 days ago
There will be two sports teams in Cleveland that will call themselves the Guardians.

The Cleveland Guardians roller derby team and Major League Baseball team have reached an agreement after the roller derby team filed a lawsuit last month alleging that the baseball team infringed upon its existing trademark.

The following joint statement was released by both organizations, announcing that the name "Guardians" will be used by both teams.

“The Cleveland Guardians Baseball Company, LLC and Guardians Roller Derby are pleased to announce an amicable resolution of the lawsuit filed by Guardians Roller Derby, whereby both organizations will continue to use the Guardians name."

The lawsuit was filed in October months after the Cleveland Indians announced they would begin the 2022 season under the name of Cleveland Guardians.

Cleveland Indians changing name to Guardians

