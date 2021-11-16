ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stony Brook, NY

"It’s a cool part of my past." SBU professor recognized for playing 'Happy Gilmore' caddy

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ioYmx_0cyBx6Gy00

It's been 25 years since the movie "Happy Gilmore" debuted and it is a movie that helped make Adam Sandler a star.

But, do you remember the blonde-haired kid who played Happy Gilmore's caddy? You won't believe what he's up to around Long Island.

Dr. Jared Van Snellenburg is an assistant professor of psychiatry and behavioral health at the Renaissance School of Medicine at Stony Brook University. Dr. Van Snellenburg's specialty is schizophrenia -- a mental disorder that causes delusions.

"It's a cool part of my past and it comes up all the time," says Van Snellenburg.

Dr. Van Snellenburg was a 14-years old actor back when Happy Gilmore was filmed.

He acted for six more years, but eventually college called. Now, 25 years later, he's in Stony Brook and still recognized for his famous role.

"It happens all the time because people Google people. There is nothing I can do in my scientific career that will top the results of what I did in my acting career," says Dr. Van Snellenburg.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stony Brook, NY
Education
City
Stony Brook, NY
Stony Brook, NY
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Sandler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sbu#Caddy#Long Island
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Google
News 12

News 12

28K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy