"It’s a cool part of my past." SBU professor recognized for playing 'Happy Gilmore' caddy

It's been 25 years since the movie "Happy Gilmore" debuted and it is a movie that helped make Adam Sandler a star.

But, do you remember the blonde-haired kid who played Happy Gilmore's caddy? You won't believe what he's up to around Long Island.

Dr. Jared Van Snellenburg is an assistant professor of psychiatry and behavioral health at the Renaissance School of Medicine at Stony Brook University. Dr. Van Snellenburg's specialty is schizophrenia -- a mental disorder that causes delusions.

"It's a cool part of my past and it comes up all the time," says Van Snellenburg.

Dr. Van Snellenburg was a 14-years old actor back when Happy Gilmore was filmed.

He acted for six more years, but eventually college called. Now, 25 years later, he's in Stony Brook and still recognized for his famous role.

"It happens all the time because people Google people. There is nothing I can do in my scientific career that will top the results of what I did in my acting career," says Dr. Van Snellenburg.