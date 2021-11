If you purchased the Premium Battle Pass in Halo Infinite, you’re probably wondering where your 25 Free Levels are. After purchasing the Premium Battle Pass Bundle, instead of automatically applying the boosts and instantly skipping tiers up to 25 Battle Pass levels, you’re left with nothing. This is a pretty weird choice by 343 Industries. Instead of just giving you the levels, you have to manually apply your XP Grants. We’ll walk you through the process below. Its very simple, but you’re perplexed why these extra steps are even required, we don’t blame you one bit.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO