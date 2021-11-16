ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana AG files lawsuit against federal vaccine mandate for health care workers

By Web Team
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 7 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — Attorney General Todd Rokita has announced a third lawsuit centered on federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

The lawsuit, which was filed Monday, is against a Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) rule requiring vaccination of all workers at health care facilities participating in Medicare or Medicaid.

“No pandemic gives President Biden the authority to ignore the Constitution and the rule of law,” said Rokita. “And my office will use every means at our disposal to protect Hoosiers’ liberties from this president’s gross executive overreach.”

Indiana to file lawsuit challenging federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate

The most recent lawsuit was filled in partnership with the attorneys general of Alabama, Arizona, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Utah and West Virginia.

Earlier this month, Attorney General Rokita filed legal actions aimed at stopping two other mandates.

In the first lawsuit — filed Nov. 4 by Indiana, Louisiana and Mississippi — Attorney General Rokita challenged a rule requiring vaccination for everyone working for federal contractors, including some state entities. On Nov. 12, Indiana and the other states in that case asked the court to enjoin the contractor mandate immediately, while the lawsuit is pending.

In the second lawsuit, Rokita on Nov. 5 challenged an Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) rule forcing all employers with 100 or more workers to require all employees to be vaccinated (or produce weekly negative COVID-19 tests).

As with the first two lawsuits, in this new lawsuit regarding the Medicaid/Medicare rule, Indiana and the other plaintiff states are asking the court to act immediately to prevent enforcement of the vaccine mandate.

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

