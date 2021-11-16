High-speed chase in Steubenville leads to a man arrested after jumping in golf course lake

A Rayland, Ohio man was arrested on Monday after a high-speed chase in Stuebenville that ended up with him jumping into a golf course lake.

Steubenville police say the chase started after they noticed a man asleep at the wheel with his truck in the middle of the road. Police say when they woke up the driver to get him to exit, that’s when the chase began.

Police say they chased the man throughout Steuebvnille with speeds reaching over 90 MPH.

Among the areas the chase reached included:

Logan Street

State Route 7

South Street

Seventh Street

Terrace Ave.

Adams Street

Fourth Street

Lincoln Ave.

Coal Hill Road

Lovers Lane

Fort Steuben Drive

JC Penney Parking lot

Dick’s parking lot

Lancia’s Villa Yoyale nursing home parking lot

Country Club Estates

Scioto Drive

Fairway Drive

Steubenville Country Club golf course

Steubenville police say during the pursuit the driver made multiple traffic infractions and even struck a patrol vehicle.

Once the vehicle reached the Steubenville Country Club golf course police say the vehicle came to rest on the gold course and the driver exited and ran on foot where he jumped into the golf course lake.

Police say Brandon Billingsley exited the lake shortly after jumping in and was arrested and was taken to Trinity West to be checked on and then to the Justice Center.

Police say Billingsley will be held without bond pending an initial appearance in Steubenville Municipal Court.

Steubenville PD says they also located a pill on the driver’s side seat of the vehicle.

