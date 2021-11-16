ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Butler hosts Michigan State

Traverse City Record-Eagle
 7 days ago

Michigan State (1-1) vs. Butler (3-0) Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Michigan State and Butler both look to put winning streaks together . Michigan State won easily 90-46 over...

www.record-eagle.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Quarterback Died On Tuesday

The football world is mourning the loss of a former Baltimore Colts and Ohio State Buckeyes player. Tom Matte, who played collegiately for Ohio State and then starred in Baltimore, passed away earlier this week according to a statement from the Ravens. He was 82 years old. “Tom became an...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan College Basketball
Local
Michigan College Sports
City
Troy, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan Basketball
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Paul Finebaum’s Admission

Over the years, ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum has repeatedly criticized Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines football program, mocking the Ann Arbor school for their lack of success on a national stage. In somewhat stunning fashion, though, Finebaum is changing his tune. Yes, the ESPN college football analyst...
COLLEGE SPORTS
buckeyextra.com

Ohio State football quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered AC joint separation in season opener at Minnesota

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered an AC joint separation in his right throwing shoulder during the Buckeyes’ season opener at Minnesota on Sept. 2. In an interview on the Big Ten Network on Thursday afternoon, Stroud shed light on the injury, which limited him in subsequent games against Oregon and Tulsa and prompted him to sit out against Akron on Sept. 25.
MINNESOTA STATE
247Sports

Michigan Football: Chris Petersen believes Jim Harbaugh, Wolverines have 'great shot' of beating Ohio State

The Big Ten East champion will be decided at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Nov. 27 when Michigan faces Ohio State in the latest installment of The Game. Of course, the rivalry matchup has been an Achilles heel for Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who is an all-time 0-5 against the Buckeyes since taking over the Wolverines program in 2015. Former Boise State and Washington head coach Chris Petersen, however, is a believer that this could finally be the year Harbaugh gets over the hump in what will be a top 10 showdown.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Michigan#Spartans#Ap#Automated Insights#Stats Llc
thecomeback.com

James Franklin reportedly makes his next head coaching move

Amid rumors that USC and LSU are interested in him, Penn State head coach James Franklin has been in demand for the past month or so. Franklin has been denying that he’s leaving the Nittany Lions and will remain at Penn State but the rumors kept circulating. In an ESPN+...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Mel Tucker fires back at Jim Harbaugh for calling out officiating

Michigan and Michigan State played two weeks ago, but there is still controversy surrounding the game. After a controversial call by officials on a touchdown run, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has been clear in his frustration with what he thought was an incorrect call, and Michigan State coach Mel Tucker has fired back.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Iowa State football: Rick Neuheisel believes Michigan State could poach Matt Campbell if Mel Tucker leaves

Matt Campbell has turned around the Iowa State football program since he arrived in time for the 2016 season, and the Cyclones appear to be headed for yet another winning campaign under his watch as the team currently sits at 6-3. And as has been the case in previous years, conversations continue to be had across college football on if Campbell — who has built a reputation on his loyalty to the Cyclones — would ever leave the program for greener pastures.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Michigan Fans Loving What Cade McNamara Said About Ohio State

Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara is endearing himself to the Big Blue faithful with his latest statement. When asked about the Wolverines big game against Ohio State on Saturday, Michigan’s QB confidently responded. “Games like next week are the reason you come to Michigan,” the junior said. Both teams go into...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

ESPN Computer’s Latest College Football Playoff Prediction

Georgia – 98.1 percent chance. It’s pretty surprising to see Cincinnati with a better chance of making the playoff than Ohio State. However, that is because of who the Buckeyes play next. Ohio State is set to take on Michigan in the final game of the regular season. That’s a...
FOOTBALL
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to Jim Harbaugh’s Ohio State comments

In his seven seasons as the head coach of the Michigan Wolverines, Jim Harbaugh has accomplished a lot. But one thing he has yet to do is defeat the Ohio State Buckeyes. Harbaugh is the only Michigan coach to lose all of his first five games against the Buckeyes. Meanwhile, Michigan has lost eight straight to its Big Ten nemesis and 15 of the last 16 overall. The implications could not be bigger for Michigan, especially since the winner of this game will be in the driver’s seat to play for the Big Ten title and perhaps make the College Football Playoff.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy