ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
James City County, VA

Driver extricated after crashing into truck loaded with marble slates on I-64; Bright sun was apparent cause

By Brian Reese
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JBBJR_0cyBvgYV00

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A truck driver was seriously hurt and had to be extricated from his cabin after crashing into another truck loaded with marble slates Tuesday morning on eastbound I-64 in James City County.

Another vehicle was also run off the road in the crash, which Virginia State Police say may have been caused by the sunrise.

Police say the call came in at 7:05 a.m. at mile marker 227 near Old Stage Road, and marble slates were scattered on the roadway.

The entrapped truck driver, 58-year-old Reginald Fields of Richmond, had serious injuries and was medevaced to MCV in Richmond. A male passenger in the truck was taken to Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center.

Police say the preliminary investigation found that traffic slowed right before the crash due to the “blinding sunrise,” and Fields’ vehicle, traveling in the right lane, ran into the back of a 2021 Nissan Kick, knocking the Kick into the grassy median. The female driver of the Kick was taken to Riverside Hospital for minor injuries.

Fields’ truck then struck the rear of a Kenworth T3 series truck that was loaded with marble.

The driver of the Kenworth wasn’t injured.

All lanes were blocked until just before 10 a.m. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Click here to subscribe to our breaking news email alerts

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Accidents
James City County, VA
Accidents
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
James City County, VA
Crime & Safety
County
James City County, VA
City
Richmond, VA
City
Williamsburg, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Truck Drivers#I 64#Marble#Accident#Virginia State Police#Mcv#Fields#Riverside Hospital#Kenworth
WAVY News 10

Virginia, North Carolina state troopers inspect over 700 vehicles during ‘Interstate Fall Enforcement Blitz’

(WFXR) — In order to increase interstate safety in the western and southwestern parts of the Commonwealth, Virginia State Police partnered with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol to conduct a commercial vehicle enforcement operation across I-81 in Virginia, as well as I-77 in both Virginia and North Carolina. Between Nov. 9 and Nov. 11, a […]
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Nissan
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy