Driver extricated after crashing into truck loaded with marble slates on I-64; Bright sun was apparent cause

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A truck driver was seriously hurt and had to be extricated from his cabin after crashing into another truck loaded with marble slates Tuesday morning on eastbound I-64 in James City County.

Another vehicle was also run off the road in the crash, which Virginia State Police say may have been caused by the sunrise.

Police say the call came in at 7:05 a.m. at mile marker 227 near Old Stage Road, and marble slates were scattered on the roadway.

The entrapped truck driver, 58-year-old Reginald Fields of Richmond, had serious injuries and was medevaced to MCV in Richmond. A male passenger in the truck was taken to Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center.

Police say the preliminary investigation found that traffic slowed right before the crash due to the “blinding sunrise,” and Fields’ vehicle, traveling in the right lane, ran into the back of a 2021 Nissan Kick, knocking the Kick into the grassy median. The female driver of the Kick was taken to Riverside Hospital for minor injuries.

Fields’ truck then struck the rear of a Kenworth T3 series truck that was loaded with marble.

The driver of the Kenworth wasn’t injured.

All lanes were blocked until just before 10 a.m. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Click here to subscribe to our breaking news email alerts

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.