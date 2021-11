Tuesday night during a game between the Montreal Canadiens and New York Rangers, Habs rookie Michael Pezzetta decided to do something not a lot of players in the NHL are willing to do any more; challenge Ryan Reaves. Like him or not, Reaves is one of the last of the dying breed in the NHL; a player whose only purpose is to fight and defend teammates. While you have to credit Pezzetta for his gumption, the fight ended the way many thought it would, with Reaves absolutely dominating. Following the game, which the Rangers won 3-2, Reaves said Pezzetta challenged him, which he found somewhat confusing.

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO