11/16/21 Morning Rush: Man, 24, shot 7 times by 16-year-old in Ville Platte
Today’s Headlines:
- Man was shot 7 times by a teenager in Ville Platte on Sunday night.
- Opelousas Junior High student facing several charges after bringing a gun on campus.
- Jurors will decide the fate of 18-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse , who killed two men and injured another during demonstrations last year.
- President Biden signs a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill.
- Iberia Parish Levee District is moving forward on their quest to construct a border protecting the parish from flooding after Amendment 3 was denied.
- Evangeline Parish is exploring all options and proposals for funding a new jail.
- Lafayette Parish Board of Control moved LGBTQ book from t een section to adult section as a compromise.
- Board member apologizes to Lafayette Parish parents for bus delays due to driver shortage.
- Acadiana Eats: Star’s Bakeshop
- Today’s Forecast: Warmer, Spring-like day
