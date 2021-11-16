ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump impeachment lawyer running for NY attorney general; Cuomo considering bid?

By Geoff Herbert
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Several candidates are emerging in the race for New York state attorney general, including the Democrats’ top lawyer in the impeachment probe of former President Donald Trump. Attorney Dan Goldman announced his run for NY AG on Tuesday, joining a potentially crowded race to replace New York Attorney General...

www.syracuse.com

DA: Proposed ban on rap music at trial another ‘reform’ we don’t need (Your Letters)

Finally, after months of record-breaking juvenile crime and homicides, two of New York’s intrepid state Senators from Manhattan and the Bronx have had enough. Recognizing the abject failures of bail “reform,” discovery and Raise the Age, Sens. Brad Hoylman and Jamaal Bailey have thrown all caution to the political winds and have bravely stepped up to ban prosecutors from introducing rap music at trial! No more will juries be swayed by the evils of Tupac, Eminem or Snoop Dogg as the jurors deliberate the defendant’s fate.
Alex Jones, Roger Stone subpoenaed by House Jan. 6 committee

Washington — A committee investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection issued subpoenas Monday to five more individuals, including former President Donald Trump’s ally Roger Stone and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, as lawmakers deepened their probe of the rallies that preceded the deadly attack. The subpoenas include demands for documents...
GOP embraces ‘natural immunity’ as substitute for Covid-19 vaccines

Tallahassee, Fla. — Republicans fighting President Joe Biden’s coronavirus vaccine mandates are wielding a new weapon against the White House rules: natural immunity. They contend that people who have recovered from the virus have enough immunity and antibodies to not need Covid-19 vaccines, and the concept has been invoked by Republicans as a sort of stand-in for vaccines.
NY urged to launch endowment for public universities

Albany, N.Y. — New York is facing calls from faculty to boost the state’s public university system by launching a university endowment — a step dozens of other states have taken. Lawmakers on the state Senate higher education committee held a hearing Monday as the state budget process continues. New...
‘The idea that Americans should be afraid to protest is a threat to our democracy’ (Guest Opinion by Danielle Smith)

Danielle Taana Smith, Ph.D., of Syracuse, is Professor of African American Studies and Director of the Renée Crown University Honors Program at Syracuse University. Given the magnitude of the crime he was charged with, it seems senseless to think of Kyle Rittenhouse as a child. However, he is a child who has made fundamental errors in judgment, partly through consumption of right-wing ideology. In many ways, Rittenhouse is a victim of his own circumstances. If he had been taught in school to understand the context and history of Blacks and other minority groups in America and their current social plight, and how the opportunities he enjoys today are based on historical and ongoing injustices, he may have had a little more empathy for protesters in Kenosha Wisconsin. He may have chosen a trajectory different than one of hatred and bigotry. In a counterfactor world, Kyle Rittenhouse would have driven to volunteer to serve in the community, and not volunteered to kill.
Ryan McMahon vetoes controversial Onondaga County legislative maps

Syracuse, N.Y. – Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon today vetoed the county legislature’s proposed new maps of legislative districts. His written veto message cites the need to comply with a technicality of state law. But McMahon told legislators informally that he also wants them to address “legitimate concerns’' about elimination of the county’s only majority-Black district, a spokesman said. Critics have called the changes to District 16 “racial gerrymandering.”
Western NY county returns to mask mandate, warns of more phases due to rise in Covid cases

A county in Western New York is returning to a mask mandate amid a rise in Covid-19 cases. WIVB reports Erie County will require masks be worn in all indoor, public locations starting Tuesday at 6 a.m. as part of a four-phase plan announced by Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz. Masks must be worn by patrons age 2 and older in bars, restaurants, grocery stores, theaters, barber shops, beauty parlors, gyms, fitness centers, hotels, banks, entertainment venues and all other places open to the public.
