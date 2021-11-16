ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Gareth Southgate says lowly opposition does not diminish Harry Kane’s scoring feat

By Mark Mann-Bryans
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RQt0t_0cyBufhz00

Gareth Southgate insists Harry Kane ’s latest jump in the England goalscorer rankings is not diminished by the fact he hit four against lowly San Marino

The Three Lions won 10-0 against the world’s lowest ranked nation on Monday night to secure qualification for the 2022 World Cup, with Tottenham striker Kane hitting four first-half goals in just 15 minutes.

Harry Maguire , Emile Smith Rowe , Tyrone Mings , Tammy Abraham , Bukayo Saka and an unfortunate Filippo Fabbri own goal topped off a record-breaking competitive victory for England.

But it was Kane’s latest goalscoring exploits which caught the eye as he moved joint third with Gary Lineker on 48 goals, just one behind Sir Bobby Charlton and five off of Wayne Rooney’s all-time record.

Kane averaged a goal every 18 minutes in the November international break, having also hit a first-half hat-trick in Friday’s 5-0 win over Albania.

Those seven goals took him clear of Jimmy Greaves and Southgate says the level of the opposition does not take the gloss off of Kane’s recent record.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=054HIZ_0cyBufhz00

“I think if you go back through those guys that have scored a lot of goals, they’ve got their fair share against some of the minnows,” Southgate told BBC Sounds’ Football Daily podcast.

“He hasn’t had that opportunity in some of the recent games, we’ve rested him in those matches and (against San Marino) he took those opportunities as you’d expect.

“So I think across the the piece that won’t be unfamiliar with all of the top goalscorers.”

Kane played 63 minutes in both games, coming off at the San Marino Stadium already planning where his latest match ball would be displayed.

He shared a smile with Southgate as he left the pitch, with the England boss joking: “I said to him that Wayne Rooney’s family had been on the phone to get him off.

“He was going to go past about four leading goalscorers in one night. I think that, for a start, we wanted Kane and Maguire and a couple of other senior players in there as a message.

“I know everybody felt the job is done before you come here but every selection you make and giving the right balance is important. You want the younger players to go in and have some stability around them in order that they can play well.

“But also we’ve got thousands of fans travelling and the game the other night and (on Monday night) weren’t physically too demanding, so I didn’t feel that we were stretching the players in any way and we wanted to finish strongly.

“We’ve had a very good year and we wanted to finish that well.”

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Gareth Southgate Confirms Mason Mount is Out of England's Clash vs Albania

England manager Gareth Southgate has confirmed that Mason Mount will not feature for the Three Lions against Albania. It was previously rumoured that he would not be elegible following the removal of his wisdom teeth. When asked to provide team news ahead of Friday's World Cup Qualifier, Southgate revealed that...
SOCCER
newschain

Gareth Southgate hails hat-trick hero Harry Kane’s return to from

Gareth Southgate heaped praised on hat-trick hero Harry Kane after England moved to the brink of World Cup qualification with an impressive victory against Albania. The unbeaten road to Qatar continued on Friday night as a sell-out Wembley crowd witnessed a ruthless first-half display in the final home match of a memorable year.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Tyrone Mings
Person
Bukayo Saka
Person
Harry Maguire
Person
Harry Kane
Person
Jimmy Greaves
Person
Bobby Charlton
Person
Gary Lineker
Person
Wayne Rooney
Person
Emile Smith Rowe
Person
Tammy Abraham
chatsports.com

Emile Smith Rowe trains with the England squad at St George's Park after his late call-up, with boss Gareth Southgate spotted in conversation with underperforming captain Harry Kane ahead of World cup qualifiers

Harry Kane, Emile Smith Rowe, Gareth Southgate, St George's Park National Football Centre, England, Trent Alexander Arnold, Marcus Rashford, Tammy Abraham, captain, James Ward-Prowse. Emile Smith Rowe trained with his England team-mates following his first senior call-up as Gareth Southgate's men started their preparation for their two World Cup qualifiers.
SPORTS
The Guardian

Harry Kane denies uncertainty over Gareth Southgate is a distraction

Harry Kane has said that he would love Gareth Southgate to stay on as England’s manager after the 2022 World Cup. Southgate’s contract is due to expire after Qatar and he is yet to open talks with the Football Association over an extension. The 50-year-old has refused to hold negotiations before qualification for the World Cup is secured and could decide to seek a new challenge, but Kane was adamant that the uncertainty is not a distraction for the squad before their final two qualifiers against Albania and San Marino.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#Tottenham
chatsports.com

Gareth Southgate hails 'brilliant' Harry Kane after the England captain scores hat-trick and breaks a record in victory over Albania, as the Three Lions boss insists 'form is always temporary'

Gareth Southgate hailed hat-trick hero Harry Kane as the striker fired England to virtual World Cup qualification. Barring an unthinkable defeat to worst ranked team on the planet San Marino on Sunday, the Three Lions can start preparing for Qatar 2022 following their comprehensive win over Albania. Kane, who has...
SPORTS
The Independent

Raheem Sterling’s England place safe despite Manchester City struggles, says Gareth Southgate

Raheem Sterling’s struggles for regular playing time will not affect his standing with England football team, as Gareth Southgate suggested that he will keep his international place despite failing to hold down a regular spot at Manchester City.Sterling has only started six of City’s 18 games since his starring role for his country at the summer’s European Championship and admitted last month that he would be open to leaving the Etihad if he continues to be largely confined to the substitutes bench.Southgate has always stressed the importance of regular playing time when justifying his squad selections, overlooking Jadon Sancho for...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Harry Maguire the latest beneficiary of Gareth Southgate trusting in enduring quality

Gareth Southgate didn’t intend it like this, but it perhaps sums up Harry Maguire’s celebration after scoring in the 5-0 win over Albania that the natural inclination afterwards was to make light.“Is he a Hulk Hogan fan?”Maguire no doubt felt a sense of release and even vindication after his goal. It was a moment of clarity after so much strife, but the response still left many bemused. You didn’t have to go to Roy Keane’s level of rancour to just wonder who exactly he was cupping his ears at, even if one of them might be the former Manchester United...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
fourfourtwo.com

Hat-trick moves Harry Kane closer to England scoring record

Harry Kane’s hat-trick against Albania on Friday took him level with Jimmy Greaves on 44 England goals and into a share of fourth place on the Three Lions’ all-time list. The Tottenham striker has scored two goals every three games across his 66 caps as he continues to chase Wayne Rooney’s all-time record of 53 for the men’s national team.
SPORTS
chatsports.com

Harry Kane BEGS Gareth Southgate to start him against San Marino in England's final World Cup qualifier - as the Spurs striker hunts down Wayne Rooney's all-time goalscoring record

Harry Kane has pleaded with Gareth Southgate to start on Monday in San Marino as the England captain hunts down Wayne Rooney's all-time goalscoring record. The Spurs striker took his international tally to 44 with a hat-trick against Albania on Friday night and is setting his sights on another goal glut in Serravalle against the world's lowest-ranked team.
PREMIER LEAGUE
punditarena.com

Gareth Southgate takes Harry Maguire’s side following Roy Keane criticism

Keane wasn’t happy with the England defender’s celebration…. Gareth Southgate has taken Harry Maguire’s side following Roy Keane’s criticism of his celebration for England. Maguire scored the opening goal in a 5-0 win against Albania, and put his fingers in his ears as he ran to the crowd to celebrate...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

We’ve been impressed – Gareth Southgate says Conor Gallagher deserves call-up

Gareth Southgate insists Conor Gallagher “deserves” his first England call-up after he was promoted from the Under-21 squad for Monday’s World Cup qualifier in San Marino. The Three Lions just need a point against the nation who sit bottom of the FIFA rankings in order to qualify for the 2022...
FIFA
The Independent

‘We’ve been very impressed’: Gareth Southgate says Conor Gallagher deserves England call-up

Gareth Southgate insists Conor Gallagher “deserves” his first England call-up after he was promoted from the Under-21 squad for Monday’s World Cup qualifier in San Marino.The Three Lions just need a point against the nation who sit bottom of the Fifa rankings in order to qualify for the 2022 World Cup.Jordan Henderson, Jack Grealish, Raheem Sterling, Mason Mount and Luke Shaw all withdrew from the squad set to travel to San Marino, with Gallagher added to Southgate’s ranks.The Chelsea midfielder has impressed during a loan spell at Crystal Palace so far this season and follows in the footsteps of Emile...
FIFA
The Independent

The Independent

348K+
Followers
135K+
Post
175M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy