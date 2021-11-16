Alabama woman, man charged in death of 2-year-old girl

OPELIKA, Ala. (AP) — An east Alabama woman and man have been arrested on murder charges in the death of the woman’s 2-year-old daughter, who was found dead last week.

Statements from Opelika police and the Lee County coroner say Chastity Umeko Baker and Jamario Emanuel Mitchell were charged Monday in the death of the child, whose name hasn’t been released.

Both Baker and Mitchell are 28 and from Opelika. Authorities were called to a home in Opelika on Friday about a child who was unresponsive.

The girl was pronounced dead, and her body was taken to a state laboratory for an autopsy.

