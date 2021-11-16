ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Did Utahns like ranked choice voting? A new poll has answers

By Deseret Digital Media
ksl.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY — Ranked choice voting made its debut across 21 Utah cities and towns during this past election, marking the most widespread use of the system the Beehive State has seen to date. And according to a new survey, it appears Utah voters who participated in a...

www.ksl.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Herald

Survey shows positive response to ranked choice voting

With the general elections in the rearview mirror, and future candidates already throwing their hats into the political ring for next year, Y2 Analytics did a wrap-up survey on ranked choice voting. In the previous election, only Vineyard and Payson participated in the pilot program for RCV. This time around...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
Elko Daily Free Press

Proposed ballot question would create open primaries, ranked-choice voting

A proposed ballot initiative filed on Friday would transform Nevada’s election system by moving to open primaries with a ranked-choice general election system. In a press statement, prominent Las Vegas attorney Todd Bice said the measure will be backed by the Institute for Political Innovation, a 501©(3) nonprofit founded last year by Katherine M. Gehl, an author, philanthropist and former CEO of a Wisconsin-based high-tech food-manufacturing company.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Washington Post

D.C. debates whether to switch to a ranked-choice voting system

Leaders are debating whether to adopt an electoral system in the District that has become increasingly popular in other cities: ranked-choice voting. Proponents of ranked-choice voting — which allows voters to select multiple candidates and to indicate the order of their preferences — have successfully changed the method of voting in some jurisdictions across the country. In one of the most prominent tests of ranked-choice voting, New York City voters recently used the process for the first time to elect their new mayor and city council members.
ELECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Government
Utah State
Utah Elections
Salt Lake City, UT
Elections
State
Utah State
Washington Examiner

Alaskans are right to worry about ranked-choice voting

In January, the Alaska Supreme Court will hear its first appeal against Ballot Measure 2, which instituted ranked-choice voting in Alaska by a margin of half a percent . Trading “one person, one vote” for elections that foster confusion, lower voter turnout, and disenfranchise voters is a bad deal. If...
ELECTIONS
pinalcentral.com

Group hopes to bring ranked choice voting to Arizona cities

PHOENIX -- Voter Choice Arizona, a nonprofit advocacy group dedicated to bringing ranked choice voting to Arizona, is planning a campaign to put the system before voters next year. The campaign to add several cities to the growing list of jurisdictions across the United States that use ranked choice voting is intended as a precursor to overhaul elections on a statewide basis.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plurality Voting#Local Election#Municipal Elections#County Government#Utahns#Deseret News#Utah Ranked Choice Voting
Grand Forks Herald

Shaw: Minnesota needs ranked-choice voting

FARGO — One of the great failures in the last session of the Minnesota Legislature was the body's decision to not approve election reform. It’s badly needed. Sen. Kent Eken, DFL-Audubon, pushed a great idea called ranked-choice voting. In a given race, voters basically select their favorite candidate, their second favorite candidate and beyond. With ranked choice voting, it’s assured that the winner will receive at least 50% of the vote. That’s the way it should be in a democracy.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Daily Score

Introduction to Ranked Choice Voting

Ranked choice voting is gaining in popularity. In November 2021 a record 31 cities in the US used ranked ballots to decide their elections. And in 2022, the state of Alaska will join Maine as the second state to rank candidates in statewide contests. Sightline has been writing and researching...
ELECTIONS
Ballotpedia News

Three cities approve ballot measures for ranked-choice voting

Welcome to The Ballot Bulletin, where we track developments in election policy at the federal, state, and local level. In this month’s issue:. Three cities approve ballot measures for ranked-choice voting. Redistricting round-up: Eight states enact congressional, state legislative district maps (and other news) Legislation update. Have a question/feedback/or just...
ELECTIONS
thenevadaindependent.com

Better Voting Nevada Initiative is not my first choice, but it is a choice

There’s a certain breed of PMCs — members of the professional-managerial class, in other words — who earnestly believe they can avoid the difficult work of convincing others of the superiority of their positions and the distasteful work of directly compelling the less powerful to bend to their well. Instead, they believe that, by exercising control over process and incentives, they can sit back, relax, and watch as people cheerily and voluntarily use their local knowledge and judgment to succeed according to the terms defined for them.
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Washington Post

The Arizona ‘audit’ did its job perfectly. A new poll confirms it.

Over the course of months, the political world debated a Republican “audit” of the votes in Arizona’s most populous county. While this was widely understood as a fraudulent effort to find new “evidence” that Donald Trump didn’t lose the state, what passed underappreciated was its deeper purpose: to fuel doubts about Joe Biden’s victory simply by virtue of its mere existence.
ARIZONA STATE
moabsunnews.com

New state districts anger many Utahns: Recommendations go before full legislature

This week the Utah State Legislature passed new districts for congressional, state house and senate, and state school board districts in Utah. Two smaller bodies, the Utah Legislative Redistricting Committee and the Utah Independent Redistricting Commission, have been collecting public input and working on draft maps for months. On Nov. 1, the independent commission submitted its recommendations to the legislative committee; the legislative committee voted instead to send on its own maps for consideration by the full legislature on Nov. 8. Many Utahns have expressed disappointment and outrage at the process and the final round of maps considered. Grand County will likely be reunited under one Utah house district in the new boundaries, something many locals had been hoping to see.
UTAH STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Editorial: Congressional special election shows the need for ranked choice voting

In 1992, as ever since, the Democratic primary was the decisive election in what is now Florida’s 20th Congressional District. Alcee Hastings won it in a runoff with 22,046 votes and held the seat without serious challenge until his death on April 6 this year. Whoever wins the Democratic nomination to succeed him in the canvass scheduled Friday, with the top two candidates virtually tied, will ...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy