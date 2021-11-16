Did Utahns like ranked choice voting? A new poll has answers

This week the Utah State Legislature passed new districts for congressional, state house and senate, and state school board districts in Utah. Two smaller bodies, the Utah Legislative Redistricting Committee and the Utah Independent Redistricting Commission, have been collecting public input and working on draft maps for months. On Nov. 1, the independent commission submitted its recommendations to the legislative committee; the legislative committee voted instead to send on its own maps for consideration by the full legislature on Nov. 8. Many Utahns have expressed disappointment and outrage at the process and the final round of maps considered. Grand County will likely be reunited under one Utah house district in the new boundaries, something many locals had been hoping to see.

UTAH STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO