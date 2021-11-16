ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Partial Lunar Eclipse To Take Place Friday Morning

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A partial eclipse of the moon will occur early Friday morning. Lunar eclipses occur when Earth passes between the Sun and the Moon, causing Earth’s shadow to be cast onto the...

Daily Beast

See the Jaw-Dropping First Photos Taken By NASA’s Newest Earth-Observing Satellite

NASA’s newest Earth observation satellite, Landsat 9, has taken its first photos of the planet from orbit, and they’re gorgeous as hell. It’s just a taste of what the new satellite will be capable of spotting—especially as the planet is set to undergo rapid environmental transformations thanks to climate change and expanded human development.
ASTRONOMY
dailygalaxy.com

At Dawn of the Human Species –Milky Way’s Central Black Hole Slingshotted a Star at a Blistering 6 Million KPH

“Seeing this star is really amazing as we know it must have formed in the galactic center, a place very different to our local environment. It is a visitor from a strange land,” said NASA Hubble Fellow Ting Li with the Carnegie Observatories and Princeton University, about the discovery of the ultrafast star, S5-HVS1 in 2019, traveling at a blistering 6 million km/h. The doomed star was slingshotted by the supermassive black hole at the heart of the Milky Way five million years ago at the dawn of the human species.
ASTRONOMY
#Partial Lunar Eclipse#Sun And Moon#Lunar Eclipses#Kdka
CBS Miami

Heads Up! Tonight’s Full Moon Also Brings A Partial Lunar Eclipse

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A partial lunar eclipse together with the full moon is happening overnight Thursday to Friday morning. That’s not the only cool thing about this double lunar event. It happens to be that this will be the longest-lasting partial lunar eclipse in 580 years. This Friday morning’s partial lunar eclipse will last just over 6 hours. The partial lunar eclipse begins at 2:18 am EST Friday morning on November 19th. The maximum eclipse will occur at 4:02 am EST. This will be when the Earth’s shadow covers almost 98% of the moon. Then the partial lunar eclipse will end at...
MIAMI, FL
LiveScience

'False fossils' littered across Mars may complicate the search for life on Red Planet

Mars may be covered in dozens of different nonbiological "false fossils," which could interfere with the search for life on the Red Planet, two researchers say. NASA's Perseverance rover touched down on Mars in February, and the European Space Agency (ESA) will launch the Rosalind Franklin rover in 2022. Both will scour the Martian surface for biosignatures — traces of past life — left behind from around 4 billion years ago, when the planet may have been habitable.
ASTRONOMY
Daily Mail

Hubble Space Telescope shows off never-before-seen epic views of the solar system's gas giants: Drastic changes are seen to the planets' atmospheres, including new storms on Jupiter

The Hubble Space Telescope is still not fully operational, but NASA and the European Space Agency continue to release new images taken by the space telescope, including never-before-seen images of the solar system's gas giants. The new images of Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune show drastic changes to the planet's...
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

Magnetic Anomaly in New Mexico Reveals an Invisible Signature of Meteorite Impacts

Meteor impact sites might seem like easy things to recognize, with giant craters in Earth's surface showing where these far-flung objects finally came to a violent stop. But it's not always that way.  Sometimes those impact scars are healed over, disguised by layers of dirt and vegetation, or worn smooth again by the elements over vast stretches of time. Now scientists have found a way to detect these hidden impact sites. Think about a big chunk of space rock getting close to its final destination on Earth. Meteoroids can enter Earth's atmosphere as fast as 72 kilometers per second (160,000 mph), but...
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

One Day, Seeing a Helicopter Fly on Mars May Be Commonplace. That Day Is Not Today

Seven months after its first epic flight on the red planet, NASA's Mars helicopter Ingenuity is still going strong, exceeding the expectations of the original mission beyond all belief, much to everyone's joy and excitement. And yet, we still can't get enough of the mind-boggling footage of its travels. Only five flights were planned for the little robot in the thin atmosphere of Mars, and it's already taken to the air at least 15 times. By now, Ingenuity is practically a flight pro, and it's still just as impressive watching the helicopter take to the air, performing complex maneuvers on a world...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ScienceAlert

The Magellanic Stream May Be 5 Times Closer to Us Than We Ever Realized

Distances in space are hard. Unless you know precisely how intrinsically bright something is, working out how far away it is is extremely difficult. And there's a lot of stuff out there in the cosmos for which intrinsic brightness is not well defined. This means that we can get distances very wrong sometimes. Case in point: new simulations show that a gigantic structure encircling the Milky Way may be a lot closer than we thought. That structure is the Magellanic Stream, a huge, high-velocity stream of gas wrapped most of the way around our galaxy. This long tendril of material originates in the Large...
ASTRONOMY
goodshomedesign.com

Inuit Elders Are Warning the World and NASA that “Earth has Shifted”

Global Climate Change: The Earth Has Shifted, Say Inuit Elders. A new warning has come to NASA from the Inuits. They are warning that the change in climate is not due to global warming but rather, because of the Earth shifting a bit. The Inuits are local people that live...
SCIENCE
