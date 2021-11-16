ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

David Frank Dies: RDF Media Founder And Former Zodiak CEO Was 63

By Max Goldbart
Deadline
Deadline
 7 days ago

UK indie pioneer David Frank, who was CEO of Zodiak Media and founded RDF Media , has died at 63, his brother and longtime business partner Matthew Frank confirmed today. Frank died suddenly at home over the weekend and arrangements for his funeral are yet to be made.

Born in Kenya before he moved to the UK and worked for the BBC, Frank founded UK indie RDF Media in 1993, going on to oversee a range of huge non-scripted hits such as Wife Swap and Faking It.

The company achieved incredible successful and was purchased by Zodiak Entertainment 17 years on, at which point Frank became CEO of newly-named Zodiak Media Group. That group was sold several years later and merged with Banijay Group.

Frank long worked with his brother Matthew Frank and the two most recently set up distributor Rocket Rights, which now holds the rights to a wealth of shows and describes itself as a “next generation, multi-genre distributor”. He is also the founder of The RightsXchange (TRX), an online marketplace for TV rights that blazed a trail, along with investment outfit Dial86.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Endeavor Content Hires WarnerMedia Veteran Tiffany Mayberry As Head Of DEI

Endeavor Content said Monday that it has hired longtime WarnerMedia executive Tiffany Mayberry as its Head of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, a newly created role at the film and TV studio. Mayberry most recently served as Director, Enterprise Inclusion at WarnerMedia. Previously, she had been Director, Employee Engagement at Warner Bros Entertainment and had roles in TV production legal, working on projects including Big Little Lies, Insecure and Succession at HBO during her 15 years with the company. At Endeavor Content, she will be based in Los Angeles and oversee the strategic direction of DEI initiatives and platforms across the studio’s film...
BUSINESS
Deadline

RTS Craft Winners; Warner Australia Deal; Viaplay Norwegian Original — Global Briefs

RTS Craft Winners Revealed Channel 4 shows We Are Lady Parts and It’s A Sin were the big winners at last night’s Royal Television Society (RTS) Craft & Design Awards 2021, while the BBC took home 11 of the 29 gongs. Nida Manzoor’s We Are Lady Parts, which was recommissioned yesterday by Channel 4 and US co-producer Peacock, won for Editing – Entertainment & Comedy, Make Up – Entertainment & Non Drama and Production Design – Entertainment & Non Drama, while Russell T Davies’ It’s A Sin took home Director – Drama for Peter Hoar, Editing – Drama and Production Design – Drama. Meanwhile, BBC2/HBO’s Industry won two awards and...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Movio Vets Sarah Lewthwait, Matthew Liebmann To Co-Run Company As Co-Founder And CEO Will Palmer Sets Exit From Film Analytics Firm

Sarah Lewthwaite and Matthew Liebmann, two veteran senior executives at film analytics firm Movio will co-lead the company upon the departure next month of co-founder and CEO Will Palmer. After his departure, Palmer plans to launch a new venture studio, whose first product will be a relationship app called Cupla, which he developed with his wife, Erika. It has recently closed its pre-seed investment round and is due to launch in early 2022. Movio, a division of Vista Group International, was founded by Palmer and Peter Beguely in 2010. It is known for products like Movio Cinema, which crunches numbers from more...
BUSINESS
Variety

NBCUniversal Rebrands Global Production Business as Universal International Studios

NBCUniversal has rebranded its international production business to better align with Universal Studio Group and sister studios UCP, Universal Television and Universal Television Alternative Studio. Under the rebrand, NBCUniversal International Studios will now be known as Universal International Studios. Variety understands that the change is purely cosmetic and little else is changing structurally on the international side. The shift solely impacts the production operations, and distribution group NBCUniversal International Global Distribution will remain titled as such. The U.K.-based Universal International Studios houses a number of production companies, including “Downton Abbey” and “The Last Kingdom” producer Carnival Films, “Made in Chelsea” outfit Monkey Kingdom...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Frank
Deadline

Mark Milsome Foundation Launches Online Health & Safety Course On 4th Anniversary Of British Cameraman’s Death

UK charity the Mark Milsome Foundation, which was formed after the tragic killing of British camera operator Mark Milsome on the set of BBC/Netflix show Black Earth Rising in Ghana in 2017, is launching an online health and safety course geared towards improving production safety. The interactive course was already in the works when cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed on the set of U.S. production Rust last month. It was first conceived following a 2020 survey of UK crew conducted by the foundation that showed that 62% of participants believed current health and safety regulations needed improving. Foundation chairman Kirk Jones, the filmmaker whose...
CHARITIES
Deadline

Scott Mills Promoted To CEO Of ViacomCBS’ BET

ViacomCBS has promoted Scott Mills to Chief Executive of BET. Mills has been upped after spending four years as President of the network. He has been with BET and ViacomCBS in a variety of roles since joining the former in 1997 as SVP, Business Development. He was COO of BET Interactive, CFO, and President and COO of the network before moving to Viacom to become EVP and Chief Administrative Officer responsible for Human Resources, Media Technology Services, Real Estate, Programming Acquisitions, Facilities and Security. The promotion comes after a busy year for BET, which launched BET Studios in partnership with the likes of Kenya Barris and Rashida Jones. During his time running BET, he was also responsible for the launch of BET+ and has worked with talent including Tyler Perry, Lena Waithe and Lee Daniels.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

MarTech Interview with Sagi Gordon, CEO and Co-founder, SelectMedia

Regulatory and customer evolutions are impacting how the adtech market is shaping up; Sagi Gordon, CEO and Co-founder, SelectMedia shares a few thoughts in this chat with MarTech Series:. ______. Welcome to this MarTech Series chat Sagi. We’d love to hear more about your journey through the years, tell us...
BUSINESS
Deadline

Former HBO Europe CEO Linda Jensen & ‘Harry Potter’ Producer David Barron Join International-Focused Content Company Envision Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: UK-based production house Envision Entertainment has significantly expanded its ranks by appointing two key executives. Former HBO Europe CEO Linda Jensen, who pioneered the U.S. company’s growth into local-language programming, and experienced UK producer David Barron, whose credits include the Harry Potter franchise, have both joined the company to focus on distinct areas. At Envision, Jensen will seek out and acquire local IP with international potential. She will also spearhead the launch of an investment arm at the company, which will also look to acquire stakes in synergistic media companies across the screen industry in complimentary fields such as publishing, gaming,...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceo#Rdf Media#Zodiak Entertainment#Zodiak Media Group#Banijay Group#Rightsxchange#Trx
coinspeaker.com

Interview with Tom Hale, Founder & CEO of Melon

NFTs are a way to make digital pieces of content limited in supply, which dictates their level of rarity. The rarer an asset is, the higher its perceived value. Non-fungible tokens are an essential aspect of the evolutionary path of blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Many possible use cases exist for NFTs, particularly pens that go beyond art and collectibles. It is crucial for service providers to cater to the needs of this booming industry and provide the necessary infrastructure to fuel future growth.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Former Mondo Media CEO John Evershed Joins ‘The Liberator’ Producer Trioscope

EXCLUSIVE: Trioscope, the company behind Netflix animated drama The Liberator, has brought in two new hires. Animation veteran and former Mondo Media CEO John Evershed joins as Chief Strategy Officer and Taylor Church joins as Vice President of Production. Evershed will oversee Trioscope’s corporate strategy, including financing, international co-productions and business development. He previously served as the CEO of Mondo Media, where he oversaw the channel’s formation on VRV – WarnerMedia’s SVOD aggregation platform, generated 5B views on YouTube and raising more than $100 million in company and project financing. He also produced originals for Adult Swim, MTV, Syfy and IFC. Church will supervise all facets of production...
BUSINESS
businesspress.vegas

C-SUITE: Meet James Kerr, founder and CEO of Boss Security Screens

James Kerr is the founder and CEO of Boss Security Screens. A: I’m currently listening to an interesting book called “Perversion ofJustice: The Jeffrey Epstein Story.” It’s by Julie K. Brown, and she is the reporter from the Miami Herald who helped bring him to justice. While commuting around town, I listen to “Pass Your Private Checkride” because I am a private pilot.Just before bed, I am reading “Klara and the Sun,” an excellent sci-fi novel about synthetic humans and artificial intelligence.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
BBC
vermontbiz.com

Attorney David J. Angus II joins Paul Frank + Collins P.C.

Paul Frank + Collins P.C. is pleased to announce that attorney David J. Angus, II has joined the firm and brought his captive insurance and transactional practice from The Angus Firm, PLC to team up with PF+C’s deep bench of business and captive insurance lawyers. The head of PF+C’s Captive Insurance team and former firm President, Stephanie Mapes commented, “The Vermont captive industry is booming, and the Paul Frank + Collins captive team continues to grow. Dave has been a part of the Vermont captive legal community for many years now, and we are so fortunate that he has joined us. Dave comes to us already experienced, rounding out our capacity to serve captive insurers and risk retention groups, so that they can serve the objectives and higher purposes of their owners.”
BUSINESS
Variety

‘Dracula’ Producer Hammer Films Teams With Network Distributing to Form Hammer Studios (EXCLUSIVE)

The U.K.’s Network Distributing has sealed a deal with iconic British horror label Hammer Films to form Hammer Studios Ltd. Network’s managing director Tim Beddows and financial director Jonathan Lack and Hammer CEO Simon Oakes will head the new company. The new entity will manage and control Hammer’s interests in its vast library of content such as “The Woman in Black” (2012), “Let Me In” (2010), “Dracula” (1958), “The Abominable Snowman” (1957) and “The Quatermass Experiment” (1953). Hammer Studios will invest substantially both in restoration and new production development from both its owned and newly created IP. The restoration plans are in keeping...
BUSINESS
Deadline

New UK Culture Sec Nadine Dorries To Take Time On Channel 4 Sale Decision As She Looks To The Future

UK culture secretary Nadine Dorries has signalled it could be some time until she has an answer on the privatization of Channel 4, as she says she is “only interested in how Channel 4 will survive in the future.” Dorries has just taken over from privatization-architects Oliver Dowden and John Whittingdale, both of whom regularly spoke in favour of a sale, but she told her debut DCMS Committee hearing “there are a number of issues I have to consider before we make the decision.” Former I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! contestant Dorries repeatedly rejected questions about whether she is...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Royal Family Angered by BBC Princes Doc; ‘Belfast’ Wins Stockholm FF Award; Kudos Signs StudioCanal COO; BBC To Celebrate Dance; Channel 4 Extends ‘Steph’s Packed Lunch’ – Global Briefs

Royal Family Angered by BBC Princes Doc Members of the Royal Family are reported to be threatening to boycott the BBC over a documentary set to air tonight about Prince William and Prince Harry’s relationship with the press. According to the UK’s Daily Mail, the Royal Family has been angered by the BBC’s refusal to show them The Princes and the Press before it airs tonight and have said they may withdraw co-operation for future projects. They are concerned the documentary will feature the two princes, one of whom now lives in LA, briefing against each other, according to reports. A BBC spokesman...
THEATER & DANCE
Deadline

Former Netflix Original Series Director Carolyn Newman And ‘Transplant’ Exec Virginia Rankin Join John Morayniss’ Blink Studios

Former Netflix Director of Original Series Carolyn Newman has joined John Morayniss’ fledgling Canadian production venture Blink Studios, with Transplant exec Virginia Rankin also signed as In-House Exec. Newman starts next week as EVP, Global Scripted, joining from Will Packer Media where she has spent the past year heading up scripted TV and production, selling five shows in development to both streamers and broadcasters. She is a former Netflix Director of Original Series, where she developed 17 original titles such as Clickbait, The Serpent and Echoes. Based in LA and reporting to Morayniss, Newman will focus on development of scripted content, working closely with Toronto-based Rankin,...
TV SERIES
invezz.com

Q&A with Kelly LeValley Hunt, founder and CEO of Mint Gold Dust

RAREPEPE NAKAMOTO was purchased by MetaKovan, who bought Beeple for $69 M. RAREPEPE was the first community driven NFT minted on chain and the first art project in the crypto space. Mint Gold Dust supports artists and collectors as regulations evolve by preempting their needs. Mint Gold Dust, a digital...
ENTERTAINMENT
Reuters

Former Deutsche Bank CEO and chair Hilmar Kopper dies at 86

FRANKFURT, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) announced on Friday that its former chief executive and chairman Hilmar Kopper has died at the age of 86. His death followed a brief severe illness, the bank said. Kopper oversaw the nation's top lender during a period of rapid global expansion....
BUSINESS
BBC

Father's court battle to save daughter from cult's clutches

A dad who went to court to save his daughter from the clutches of a cult has told BBC's File on 4 programme the groups have been ripping families apart. The programme has spoken to experts who claimed there were as many as 2,000 suspected cults active in the UK, with some recruiting university students.
TENNIS
Deadline

Deadline

27K+
Followers
19K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy