Washington's first dozen games of the 2021-22 regular season played out in a rather leisurely fashion, as those 12 games were scattered over a span of 29 days without any of them being played on back-to-back nights. That portion of the schedule is firmly in the rear view as the Caps embark upon a strenuous stretch of schedule ahead in which they'll play seven games in 11 nights with three sets of back-to-backs in the mix. Six of those next seven games will be played on the road.

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO