Pakistan cenbank brings forward monetary policy decision - statement

By Reuters Staff
 7 days ago

ISLAMABAD, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Pakistan’s central bank said on Tuesday it was bringing forward its next monetary policy decision to Friday due to “unforeseen developments” affecting the outlook for inflation.

“The meeting has been brought forward in light of recent unforeseen developments that have affected the outlook for inflation and the balance of payments, and to help reduce the uncertainty about monetary settings prevailing in the market,” the State Bank of Pakistan said in a statement.

The bank had been scheduled to make its next monetary policy announcement on Nov. 26. (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

#Monetary Policy#Inflation
Reuters

Reuters

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

