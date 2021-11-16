ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Should iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) Be on Your Investing Radar?

By Zacks Equity Research
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 7 days ago

Designed to provide broad exposure to the Small Cap Blend segment of the US equity market, the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 05/22/2000.

The fund is sponsored by Blackrock. It has amassed assets over $74.89 billion, making it one of the largest ETFs attempting to match the Small Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.

Why Small Cap Blend

Sitting at a market capitalization below $2 billion, small cap companies tend to be high-potential stocks compared to its large and mid cap counterparts, but come with higher risk.

Blend ETFs are aptly named, since they tend to hold a mix of growth and value stocks, as well as show characteristics of both kinds of equities.

Costs

Expense ratios are an important factor in the return of an ETF and in the long term, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts, other things remaining the same.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.19%, putting it on par with most peer products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.85%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

It is important to delve into an ETF's holdings before investing despite the many upsides to these kinds of funds like diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Healthcare sector--about 18.90% of the portfolio. Financials and Industrials round out the top three.

Looking at individual holdings, Amc Entertainment Holdings Inc Cla (AMC) accounts for about 0.61% of total assets, followed by Crocs Inc (CROX) and Asana Inc Class A (ASAN).

The top 10 holdings account for about 3.32% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

IWM seeks to match the performance of the Russell 2000 Index before fees and expenses. The Russell 2000 Index measures the performance of the small capitalization sector of the U.S. equity market.

The ETF has added roughly 24.02% so far this year and was up about 38.66% in the last one year (as of 11/16/2021). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $175.96 and $242.56.

The ETF has a beta of 1.19 and standard deviation of 28.29% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 2030 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

IShares Russell 2000 ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, IWM is a sufficient option for those seeking exposure to the Style Box - Small Cap Blend area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.

The Vanguard SmallCap ETF (VB) and the iShares Core S&P SmallCap ETF (IJR) track a similar index. While Vanguard SmallCap ETF has $51.37 billion in assets, iShares Core S&P SmallCap ETF has $76.43 billion. VB has an expense ratio of 0.05% and IJR charges 0.06%.

Bottom-Line

Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; these kind of funds are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center .


Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Get it free >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM): ETF Research Reports

Crocs, Inc. (CROX): Free Stock Analysis Report

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC): Free Stock Analysis Report

iShares Core S&P SmallCap ETF (IJR): ETF Research Reports

Vanguard SmallCap ETF (VB): ETF Research Reports

Asana, Inc. (ASAN): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

Comments / 0

Related
Entrepreneur

Is SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) a Strong ETF Right Now?

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) made its debut on 10/21/2015, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund that provides broad exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Value category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. Products that are based on market cap...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

3 Under-The-Radar Stocks to Buy Now

We've done a lot of the heavy lifting for you and compiled an overview of several lesser-known stocks showing relative strength that have bright business prospects going forward. Here are...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (LIT) Hits New 52-Week High

Investors seeking momentum may have Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF LIT on radar now. The fund recently hit a new 52-week high. Shares of LIT are up approximately 87.3% from their 52-week low of $51.85/share. But could there be more gains ahead for this ETF? Let’s take a...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iwm#Etfs#Investment#The Ishares Russell 2000#Healthcare#Amc#Crocs Inc#Crox#Asana Inc Class A#Asan
Entrepreneur

Are These Basic Materials Stocks a Great Value Stocks Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
ETF
Businesseconomy
BlackRock
Entrepreneur

Are These Medical Stocks Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Of these,...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Despite Fast-paced Momentum, Cowen (COWN) Is Still a Bargain Stock

Momentum investors typically don't time the market or "buy low and sell high." In other words, they avoid betting on cheap stocks and waiting long for them to recover. Instead, they believe that "buying high and selling higher" is the way to make far more money in lesser time. Who...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy