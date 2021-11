For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Moderna on Wednesday asked the Food and Drug Administration for emergency authorization of its COVID-19 booster shot for all adults. More states continue broadening the guidelines for who's eligible to get a booster dose. That means you might already be eligible to get an extra dose of the Moderna vaccine -- or another vaccine brand -- to further protect yourself. We'll walk you through who meets the guidelines for receiving the Moderna booster dose and when you can get it. We'll also explain mixing and matching vaccines from the different drug-makers.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO