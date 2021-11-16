ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Is WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend ETF (DEM) a Strong ETF Right Now?

By Zacks Equity Research
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 7 days ago

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend ETF (DEM) was launched on 07/13/2007, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Broad Emerging Market ETFs category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

The ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on market capitalization weighted indexes that are designed to represent the market or a particular segment of the market.

Investors who believe in market efficiency should consider market cap indexes, as they replicate market returns in a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way.

But, there are some investors who would rather invest in smart beta funds; these funds track non-cap weighted strategies, and are a strong option for those who prefer choosing great stocks in order to beat the market.

This kind of index follows this same mindset, as it attempts to pick stocks that have better chances of risk-return performance; non-cap weighted strategies base selection on certain fundamental characteristics, or a mix of such characteristics.

While this space offers a number of choices to investors, including simplest equal-weighting, fundamental weighting and volatility/momentum based weighting methodologies, not all these strategies have been able to deliver superior results.

Fund Sponsor & Index

Managed by Wisdomtree, DEM has amassed assets over $1.90 billion, making it one of the larger ETFs in the Broad Emerging Market ETFs. DEM seeks to match the performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Index before fees and expenses.

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the highest dividend yielding stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

Cost & Other Expenses

Expense ratios are an important factor in the return of an ETF and in the long-term, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive cousins, other things remaining the same.

Operating expenses on an annual basis are 0.63% for DEM, making it on par with most peer products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 4.81%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

While ETFs offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, a deep look into a fund's holdings is a valuable exercise. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

Looking at individual holdings, Vale Sa (VALE3) accounts for about 7.27% of total assets, followed by China Construction Bank Corp H and Petroleo Brasileiro Sa (PETR3).

Its top 10 holdings account for approximately 26.76% of DEM's total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

Year-to-date, the WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend ETF has added about 9.59% so far, and is up about 19.22% over the last 12 months (as of 11/16/2021). DEM has traded between $38.78 and $47.61 in this past 52-week period.

The ETF has a beta of 0.82 and standard deviation of 22.10% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 500 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend ETF is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the Broad Emerging Market ETFs segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.

IShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) tracks MSCI Emerging Markets Investable Market Index and the Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) tracks FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index. IShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has $80.92 billion in assets, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has $82.38 billion. IEMG has an expense ratio of 0.11% and VWO charges 0.10%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Broad Emerging Market ETFs.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center .


Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Get it free >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend ETF (DEM): ETF Research Reports

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG): ETF Research Reports

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Comments / 0

Related
Entrepreneur

Is SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) a Strong ETF Right Now?

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) made its debut on 10/21/2015, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund that provides broad exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Value category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. Products that are based on market cap...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (LIT) Hits New 52-Week High

Investors seeking momentum may have Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF LIT on radar now. The fund recently hit a new 52-week high. Shares of LIT are up approximately 87.3% from their 52-week low of $51.85/share. But could there be more gains ahead for this ETF? Let’s take a...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

3 Under-The-Radar Stocks to Buy Now

We've done a lot of the heavy lifting for you and compiled an overview of several lesser-known stocks showing relative strength that have bright business prospects going forward. Here are...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emerging Markets#Market Segment#Key Market#Etfs#Dem#Wisdomtree
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
ETF
Country
China
Entrepreneur

Trend Lines, Index Inclusion Bode Well For JD.Com

As a group, China-based e-commerce stocks are correcting, but JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) is bucking that trend. As with U.S.-headquartered companies, Chinese firms represent a range of industries and sectors, so it’s not necessarily the case that all trade as a block. However, as China cracked down on a number of U.S.-listed China-based firms, many of those American Depositary Receipts hit the skids.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Is PIGIX a Strong Bond Fund Right Now?

Have you been searching for a Mutual Fund Bond fund? You might want to begin with PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Institutional (PIGIX). PIGIX holds a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance. History of Fund/Manager. PIGIX is...
MARKETS
Entrepreneur

Are These Basic Materials Stocks a Great Value Stocks Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Despite Fast-paced Momentum, Cowen (COWN) Is Still a Bargain Stock

Momentum investors typically don't time the market or "buy low and sell high." In other words, they avoid betting on cheap stocks and waiting long for them to recover. Instead, they believe that "buying high and selling higher" is the way to make far more money in lesser time. Who...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

BP or XOM: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors with an interest in Oil and Gas - Integrated - International stocks have likely encountered both BP (BP) and Exxon Mobil (XOM). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look. Everyone has their own methods for finding...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy