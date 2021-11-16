ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Times

Cats rescue during fire in Tualatin garage

By Ray Pitz
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aK0lg_0cyBrD0i00 Firefighters remove two cats from a home after occupants escape fire Monday, fire originated in garage.

Firefighters from Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue and the Lake Oswego Fire Department rescued two cats from a Tualatin house fire that started in the garage and spread to other parts of the home Monday afternoon.

The incident was reported at 1 p.m. after calls came in regarding a house fire in the 5000 block of Southwest Lee Street. Crews arriving saw heavy fire and dark grey smoke coming from the garage and began an aggressive attack on the fire, according to fire officials.

While the occupants had evacuated, firefighters learned there were two cats inside and went in to look for them. They were found unharmed and moved to a safe location.

The fire was extinguished minutes after firefighters arrived, limiting the majority of the damage to the garage and living space above the garage. However, the house was deemed inhabitable because of damage to some utilities feeding into the home.

A TVF&R fire investigator determined that the fire originated inside a vehicle in the garage with both fire and insurance investigators trying to determine what ignited it.

