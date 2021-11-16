ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Baker: More federal support needed for Haitian migrants

By Matt Murphy
WWLP
WWLP
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SmNNl_0cyBpmmR00

BOSTON (SHNS) – After years of fallout from natural disasters and political unrest, an influx of Haitian migrants has been arriving in Massachusetts and they are showing up at shelters and in emergency rooms because they lack the documentation needed to qualify for state and federal benefits, Gov. Charlie Baker said in a recent letter to the Biden administration.

New 10,000-strong migrant caravan would leave for U.S. the day North American leaders summit starts

Baker wrote to Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra last week requesting guidance for how to “better plan for and serve these individuals and families” and ensure their access to services and financial supports that they are entitled to receive.

The governor said the state has “great compassion for those who have left Haiti,” but is bumping up against roadblocks to help them start a new life in the United States and looking to the federal government for guidance on how many people to expect and their immigration status.

“While many of the arrivals qualify for Haitian entrant status, entitling them to federal and state
benefits, a significant portion either lack the documentation or possess unclear documentation, rendering them ineligible for any federal or state assistance at this time,” Baker explained.

The situation, according to Baker, is not unique among states with large Haitian populations. The federal government has released thousands of migrants seeking entry into the United States at the southern border, and many have made their way to Massachusetts, which has the third largest population of Haitians in the country, behind Florida and New York, with over 80,000 people living mostly in and around Boston, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

“I do recognize that this is not an organized resettlement, but the Commonwealth currently has received
little to no information from the federal government after processing these arrivals before they left the
Del Rio sector in Texas or from check-ins of arrivals at the ICE/ERO office in Burlington,
Massachusetts,” Baker wrote.

He contrasted the preparation for Haitian arrivals to that of Afghan refugees for whom there has been “robust communications and federal support,” including weekly emails from the Afghan Placement and Assistance Program alerting state officials to the number of weekly arrivals that allow the state and partner resettlement agencies to prepare.

Specifically, Baker asked Becerra for updated guidance on what documentation is needed to confer Haitian entrant status and qualify a person for Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) benefits, or state administered benefits like Medicaid, food stamps (SNAP) and Transitional Assistance for Needy Families (TANF).

He wrote a separate letter to the state’s congressional delegation requesting their assistance in obtaining the necessary guidance from the Biden administration to serve the refugees.

Baker said many arrivals have said their passports were confiscated at the border, and the state is also seeing a number of mixed-status families who left Haiti after the 2010 earthquake but are only just arriving in the United States after stays in South American countries.

The governor sought clarification on the status of those families, and also urged the Biden administration to consider the children of Haitian nationals born outside of Haiti, but also not in the United States, to have the same status as their parents, qualifying them for federal resettlement benefits, as well as TANF and SNAP.

Lastly, Baker asked that Haitian arrivals who do not qualify for Office of Refugee Resettlement benefits to be extended humanitarian parole, thereby qualifying them as ORR-eligible Haitian entrants.

“Massachusetts is proud to welcome individuals and families seeking asylum and refuge and is dedicated to helping these families live with dignity, but without the federal government’s significantly improving the process outlined above, these families will not be able to access the necessary resources,” Baker said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
utv44.com

Fourth check? Many will get $1,800 before 2021 ends

BALTIMORE (WBFF/WKRC) - There's a debate underway in Washington D.C. as to whether more stimulus money will be sent to American families. Previous rounds of COVID stimulus payments sent money to families in the order of $1,200, $600, and $1,400 - the last one being part of the American Rescue Plan signed into law by President Biden in March of 2021. The American Rescue Plan also sent money directly to families in the form of the expanded federal Child Tax Credit. The first half of the newly expanded credit is being delivered directly to families.
ECONOMY
Washington Post

The news about Trump’s potential legal troubles reminds us why we need BBB

As President Biden and Democrats continue pushing for passage of the Build Back Better bill, one of their biggest goals is to show — both with the services it funds and the ways it pays for them — that government can work. And a key part of “working” is to make our system more fair.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Florida State
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
State
Texas State
Boston, MA
Government
City
Florida, MA
sunflowerstatejournal.com

House passes vaccine mandate bill

(Developing: Will be updated) Battling back against the federal government, the Kansas House on Monday passed a bill over the objections of the business community that would fine companies that don't waive federal vaccine mandates for religious or medical reasons. The House voted 78-40 to pass the bill, which would...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Could the verdict in the trial of Ahmaud Arbery’s killers spell the end for so-called vigilante justice?

It’s a tale as old as time.Everyday citizens decide to take the law into their own hands in what they claim is the pursuit of justice.In this case, a Black 25-year-old former high school football star ended up dead, shot twice at close range on a spring afternoon in Georgia, while his family said he was out for a run.Ahmaud Arbery’s death - and the trial of the three white men accused of his murder currently underway in Brunswick - has shone a spotlight on the concepts of self defence, citizen’s arrest, stand your ground and open carry laws.For years,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Baker
Person
Xavier Becerra
wtvbam.com

Haitian migrants in southern Mexico press officials to let them move freely

TAPACHULA (Reuters) – Several thousand Haitian migrants on Monday clustered outside a stadium in southern Mexico that has been re-purposed into a migration office, urging authorities to let them pass freely through Mexico. Two caravans of migrants largely from Haiti and Central America have departed from the southern city of...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Political Unrest#Refugees#North American#Health And Human Services#Haitians#The U S Census Bureau#Commonwealth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Washington Examiner

It's time to hold Democrats accountable for the lies that incite riots and violence

If there is one lesson to be learned from the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, it is that lies that lead to rioting should no longer be tolerated. Far too often, Democrats have peddled numerous falsehoods resulting in chaos and destruction. While the trial focused on a teenager who decided to act when his government would not protect people, it started with the lie told by many Democrats that Jacob Blake was an innocent black man killed by police. As a country, we must say "no more" when it comes to these incendiary Democratic deceptions.
PROTESTS
McKnight's

Judge denies injunction against healthcare worker vaccine mandate

The federal government’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate for healthcare workers has survived its first legal challenge, with a federal judge rejecting Florida’s bid to put a temporary restraining order on the rule. For now, the rule, and its deadlines requiring a first shot by Dec. 6 and a second by Jan....
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Post

Invoking the 25th Amendment should be as routine as a colonoscopy

A previous version of this article misstated the year President George H.W. Bush took office. It was 1989, not 1992. The article has been corrected. Vice President Harris was spared from having to confront any crises that demanded immediate attention during her brief but historic tenure as acting president on Friday morning. Still, President Biden was right to formally transfer his powers and duties to her under the 25th Amendment, even if it was for just 85 minutes so he could undergo a routine colonoscopy with anesthesia.
POTUS
WWLP

WWLP

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy