ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Gerry Dick looks at the future of work in Indiana

By Josh Williams
95.3 MNC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe future of work in Indiana is likely to be different in many kinds of businesses and some of that has to do with the pandemic and the worker shortage. Many people have had a taste of what it’s like to work from home and whether they can achieve the same...

www.953mnc.com

Comments / 0

Related
San Francisco Examiner

Eventbrite is Reimagining The Future of Work

Eventbrite is an innovative global ticketing and event technology platform that connects a community of more than one million event creators with attendees from around the world. As a company that is fueled by a mission that matters, we recognize our super power is our employees — or Britelings. At...
ECONOMY
beckershospitalreview.com

5 trends in the future of work

As the pandemic shifted working patterns, more employers have changed strategies and procedures in the workplace for good. Here are five key trends to look out for in the future of work, reported by Forbes Nov. 22. 1. Hybrid work. It looks likely that employees will have the power to...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
State
California State
Local
Indiana Business
State
Indiana State
City
Economy, IN
95.3 MNC

Sen. Young: Endless Frontier Act may have advantages for Hoosiers

The Endless Frontier Act, which is meant to provide money for the United States to keep up with China’s military advancements, may also have some advantages for Hoosiers, says its author, Republican Sen. Todd Young. “There’s a provision in the Endless Frontier Act that would allow states like Indiana to...
INDIANA STATE
95.3 MNC

Update on Indiana’s unemployment rate for October

Indiana’s unemployment rate stands at 3.3 percent for October, and the national rate is 4.6 percent. The monthly unemployment rate is a U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) indicator that reflects the number of unemployed people seeking employment within the prior four weeks as a percentage of the labor force.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gerry Dick
95.3 MNC

Indiana, Michigan see adjustments to unemployment rates

An adjustment has been made to the September unemployment rates in Michigan and Indiana. On Friday the federal government adjusted Indiana’s rate from 4% to 3.5%. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics also revised the state’s labor force participation rate down a tenth of a percentage point to 63.9 percent.
INDIANA STATE
visitraleigh.com

The Numbers Are Strong, and the Future Looks Bright

The Wake County Board of Commissioners allocated $2.67 million of their American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to the GRCVB in late summer 2021, which was included in our 2021-2022 fiscal-year budget and business plan. These funds brought our budget back to nearly pre-COVID levels and put us in a position to ramp up our sales and marketing efforts in order for the destination to remain competitive.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
Inside Indiana Business

Three Indiana Banks Named ‘Best Places to Work’

American Banker magazine has released its annual ranking of Best Banks to Work For and three Indiana institutions are included on the 2021 list. The trade publication says the results are based on employee surveys, reviews of employee benefits and policies and an examination of the bank’s hiring and retention strategies.
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Productivity#Remote Work#Inside Indiana Business
njbmagazine.com

In 2022 Workers Will Define the Future of Work

Work is having its moment. The transformation of the global workforce accelerated in 2021, driven by the continued impact of the pandemic and strains on businesses amid record labor shortages and shifting worker priorities. It’s a strain felt universally. ADP Research Institute found that 64% of the global workforce was negatively impacted by COVID-19, including 28% who lost a job, were furloughed, or were temporarily laid off, and 23% who took a pay cut. These labor market shifts have led workers to reprioritize their needs, further redefining how and where work gets done. As a result, employers face added pressure to adjust to emerging talent demands. To help businesses navigate forward, ADP shares the biggest drivers behind work’s evolution in 2022.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Washington Post

Future of Work: Leading & New Balance

The pandemic has led to a dramatic reassessment of work for both employers and employees. Leaders are finding new ways to foster collaboration and compete for talent, while employees are looking for greater flexibility and work-life balance. On Friday, Nov. 12, top executives and thinkers join Washington Post Live to examine strategies to adapt to the rapidly evolving workplace and foster a supportive environment.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
TravelPulse

TL Network: The Future Looks Bright

In another sign the industry is bouncing back, Travel Leaders Network held their Mega event yesterday in Toronto, with more than 190 advisors and 34 suppliers in attendance. The event was the first of three to be held with Edmonton and Vancouver to follow next week. “I think a lot...
ECONOMY
njbmagazine.com

Future of Hybrid Work Discussed at NAIOP NJ Event

Commercial real estate leaders shared insights into the future of hybrid work and the importance of technology to support seamless work connections during NAIOP New Jersey’s annual CEO Perspective. The interactive discussion, part of the commercial real estate development association’s Industry Insights series, took place at The MC Hotel in Montclair.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
utv44.com

Fourth check? Many will get $1,800 before 2021 ends

BALTIMORE (WBFF/WKRC) - There's a debate underway in Washington D.C. as to whether more stimulus money will be sent to American families. Previous rounds of COVID stimulus payments sent money to families in the order of $1,200, $600, and $1,400 - the last one being part of the American Rescue Plan signed into law by President Biden in March of 2021. The American Rescue Plan also sent money directly to families in the form of the expanded federal Child Tax Credit. The first half of the newly expanded credit is being delivered directly to families.
POLITICS
KATU.com

Oregon workers are quitting their jobs at record rates

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Employment Department just received new data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, showing job openings and labor turnover going into fall. Economists tell us in September, about three percent of US workers quit their jobs. In Oregon, it was four percent, totaling more than 70,000 employees.
OREGON STATE
The Times

Labor shortage creates headache for garbage collectors, residents

Some Hall County residents have seen delays in getting their trash picked up lately while one of the county’s biggest sanitation service providers, Red Oak Sanitation, is struggling to find workers. Owner Stub Luce said they’ve had shortages at all positions. “It doesn’t matter if it’s inside customer service or...
HALL COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy