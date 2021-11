Jersey City public schools will receive more than $4.5 million toward school repairs and construction but the district will need a lot more to fix up its schools. Governor Phil Murphy announced on Friday the state will spend $75 million toward the cost of school repairs and construction in each school district. A large portion of the money will go to school districts managed by the state’s Schools Development Authority, which maintains and builds schools in areas where upgrades are more immediate.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 19 HOURS AGO