University of Kentucky Transportation Services wants to remind students, staff and faculty that during the break there will be parking and campus bus service changes. On Wednesday, Nov. 24, the Blue and White Routes and the Green Route will operate on a modified schedule, ending at 6 p.m. rather than the normal midnight. The Orange Route (UK HealthCare) will operate on its regular schedule of 5 a.m. to midnight.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO