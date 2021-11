Borussia Dortmund are seeking to find a solution to having Roman Bürki part ways with the club in January, per BILD. Since the signing of Gregor Kobel this past summer, former first choice keeper Roman Bürki hasn’t been much of a topic at Borussia Dortmund. The Swiss shot stopper has been out of favor under Marco Rose, and it was allegedly made clear to him by the club that coming into the 2021/22 season, he wouldn’t have a large role to play, if at all. Bürki no longer even makes the bench, with Marwin Hitz the preferred number 2 between the sticks.

