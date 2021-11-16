ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Reddit Co-Founder Alexis Ohanian Will Invest $100 Million in Solana Social Media

The Motley Fool
Image source: Getty Images

Decentralized social media is a trend to watch.

Key points

  • Together with the Solana Foundation, Alexis Ohanian's venture capital fund, Seven Seven Six, will invest $100 million in decentralized social media.
  • Decentralized social media would allow users to earn rewards for participating and community building.

Remember that day last month where WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram were down for hours? Not only did individuals suddenly find it hard to talk to one another, but many small businesses suffered as they couldn't contact their customers.

Cryptocurrency enthusiasts were quick to point out this type of outage wouldn't happen on decentralized social media platforms. They may be right, but decentralized social media is still very much in its infancy.

This is what makes Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian's recent announcement so interesting.

Ohanian's venture capital fund, Seven Seven Six, and the Solana Foundation will invest $100 million in developing decentralized social media on Solana (SOL). Ohanian describes it as "the next wave of social."

Ohanian made the announcement on stage with Solana co-founder, Raj Gokal at the popular cryptocurrency's recent Breakpoint conference. Both men talked about the tremendous potential of decentralized social media and the speed at which it might develop.

What is decentralized social media?

Some people refer to decentralized social media as Web3. If Web2 is the internet we know now, Web3 is the internet of the future. It's essentially a blockchain-based internet, which Ohanian calls "compelling."

Decentralization means taking out the middleman and becoming less reliant on intermediaries. One aspect of decentralized social media is that it would be easy to switch to another provider if one service wasn't working. In theory, there'd be fewer outages too, because there wouldn't be a single point of failure. And it gives users much more control over their digital identities.

There'd also be less potential for data hacks and less censorship -- though there are questions about how a decentralized system would screen for offensive or incendiary content. The idea is the community would step up and play a greater role in governance, which may be a little idealistic. This is just one hurdle decentralized social media projects will have to overcome.

In terms of social media, it could mean we'd move away from having big entities like Facebook in the middle of our communication. Though it's worth noting that big social media networks are also investing in decentralized models.

Gokal thinks new players will play a role alongside the existing platforms. "There's opportunity to build from all directions," he said. "It doesn't have to be the old social platforms converting, we can build new ones, and it doesn't have to be competition, and it doesn't have to be winner take all."

Rewarding users for community building

One thing that's got Ohanian charged up about Web3 is the way we'd start to be rewarded for our online activities. It's something he understands firsthand -- he described the importance of upvotes and the karma score in the evolution of Reddit. "Internet points were the way we got people to come together and produce high-quality content," he said.

Web3 takes this idea even further. In the new era of the internet, people would be able to own the content they create. And Ohanian explained users could get rewarded for playing video games and participating in social media. He said one day his daughter would be shocked that he'd put so much time into things online without earning rewards.

What we're looking at with Web3 is a shift in how we behave online and how we engage with social media. But what isn't yet clear is exactly what shape that new era will take and whether it can attract ordinary users.

What does it mean for crypto investors?

Cryptocurrency would play a key role in Web3, in a number of ways -- not least that those online rewards Ohanian's excited about would likely be paid in crypto. But there are two big takeaways investors can take from this announcement.

First, Solana continues to be at the center of major developments in the cryptocurrency world. The fast-growing crypto, which recently overtook Cardano (ADA) in the crypto charts, continues to hit all-time highs. Several things could slow its momentum, from regulation to technical troubles, but right now it is a force to be reckoned with.

Second, decentralized social media is a trend that's worth paying attention to. As a crypto investor, it's important to pay attention to industry trends as they can help to identify what might be the next big thing. That doesn't mean rushing to your crypto app and buying any token that's connected with decentralized social media. But it is an area to keep an eye on -- and it might be worth adding social-media-focused cryptos to your watchlist.

Related
The Motley Fool

Stimulus Update: Here's Who's Getting a Check in December

Parents are in line to receive one more monthly Child Tax Credit payment in mid-December. Certain states, such as California, Florida, Maine, and Maryland, are also offering stimulus payments to eligible residents. As November draws to a close without the federal government passing legislation to provide a fourth stimulus check,...
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Motley Fool

1 Warning From Elon Musk Every Cryptocurrency Investor Needs to Know

Elon Musk urges that investors not invest too heavily in cryptocurrencies. He believes that "true value" is made by producing products and services that people use. Elon Musk doesn't mind expressing his opinions on anything from cannabis to space exploration. The Tesla CEO is rarely without a view on whatever the hot topic of the moment might be.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Go-to Stock if the Pandemic Persists

The impact of the pandemic will be here for many years to come. Danaher's diagnostics growth potential has been enhanced. Life science tools sales will benefit from ongoing investment in therapies and vaccines. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic has persisted longer than everyone hoped it would, and the consequences of governmental...
STOCKS
ZDNet

Facebook's Meta pushes back Messenger and Instagram encryption plans until 2023

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has pushed back its plans to enable end-to-end encryption (E2EE) as the default on Facebook Messenger and Instagram until 2023. Messenger and Instagram chats are on the same platform these days, reflecting the company's push to unify its messaging products and aligning them with WhatsApp, where E2EE is the default, based on Signal's E2EE protocol.
INTERNET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cardano
Person
Alexis Ohanian
Morristown Minute

How Facebook Makes Money, and Why You Should Delete Your Profile

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO, founder, and controlling shareholder of Facebook (now part of the parent company rebranded Meta) started facebook with the vision of offering a free service to its users. To this day Facebook is free to users and the platform supports itself by auctioning advertising space to businesses.
Sourcing Journal

Jason Derulo to Host Walmart’s First-Ever Twitter Holiday Livestream

Walmart is marking one year of livestream shopping by bringing the real-time video event to Twitter for the first time. This capability will also be a first for Twitter, which launched its Live Shopping capability to feature the Walmart livestream. The retail giant first launched livestream events in December last year on TikTok, with its “Holiday Shop-Along Spectacular” driving seven times more views than it anticipated and growing the company’s TikTok followers by 25 percent. For the 2021 iteration on Twitter, pop star Jason Derulo will host Walmart’s “Cyber Deals” at 7 p.m. ET on Nov. 28, where users can watch the...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Censorship#Solana Social Media#The Solana Foundation#Solana Co Founder#Breakpoint#Web3#Web2
CNN

This cult teen brand is quitting social media amid growing safety concerns

New York (CNN Business) — Trendy soaps brand Lush Cosmetics is quitting Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Snapchat on Friday in a radical move to draw attention to how those platforms are damaging people's mental health. The company said Monday that its accounts will be deactivated on Nov. 26, the day...
BUSINESS
AOL Corp

How to deactivate or permanently delete your Facebook account

The social media giant has drawn its share of criticism on multiple fronts, such as how it handles the spread of misinformation on its platform or its strategies for safeguarding your personal data. Recently, social justice and civil rights groups are urging users to join in a nationwide boycott of...
INTERNET
The Atlantic

Can Facebook Be Contained?

A growing illiberalism, fueled by social media, is trampling democratic discourse, Anne Applebaum argued in October. The result is a chilling atmosphere in which mob justice has replaced due process and forgiveness is impossible. The paramount value of the university has always been academic freedom, the freedom of university departments...
INTERNET
BlogHer

Lush is Leaving Social Media—Will Others Follow Suit?

It’s not every day that you see a brand bid adieu to social media. In fact, these are the accounts that surge their engagement during the holidays, when a lot of us are at least trying to unplug and relax IRL. Starting November 26, also known as Black Friday, Lush Cosmetics will be doing the exact opposite when it quits social media, which begs the question: will we see others eventually do the same? First, here are the deets on Lush’s exit, formally titled the “Global Anti-Social Media Policy”: the brand will no longer post on four platforms–Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, and...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Inside Mark Zuckerberg's metaverse, how will the world of advertisements look?

Facebook's rebrand as Meta Platforms and Mark Zuckerberg's bet on the metaverse as the next big thing in social media technology doesn't change the fact that advertising is how the company makes the vast majority of its money. That means the way consumers experience ads today, such as the billboard...
NFL
Business Insider

Subway co-founder Peter Buck, who turned his $1,000 investment into a multibillion-dollar franchise, dies aged 90

Subway's last surviving co-founder Peter Buck passed away at Danbury Hospital in Connecticut on Thursday, according to a company statement. In a statement to CNN, John Chidsey, Subway's CEO, said: "We are deeply saddened by the passing of one of Subway's founders, Dr. Peter Buck. He was a shining example of a dedicated, hands-on leader, and an integral member of the Subway family."
BUSINESS
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

