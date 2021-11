Students have a lot on their plates: classes, jobs, self-care, a social life, etc. The reality for about a quarter of those students, though, is grief is on there too. Studies show between 22% and 30% of college students are at any given time in their first year of grieving the death of a family member or friend. At Baylor, with an undergraduate population of 15,191 students, that means between 3,342 and 4,557 undergraduates are currently in their initial stage of bereavement. With such a significant portion of college students wading through the trenches of grief, it is difficult to fathom how there could be such a profound lack of resources for them.

