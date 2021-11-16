ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springboks change 3 for England test

The Associated Press
 7 days ago

LONDON (AP) — South Africa will start fresh halves Handre Pollard and Cobus Reinach against England in their rugby test at Twickenham this Saturday.

Lock Lood de Jager has also swapped back into the run-on side and Franco Mostert gone to the bench.

Elton Jantjies and Herschel Jantjies, the halves who started in the 30-15 win over Scotland last Saturday at Murrayfield, are in the reserves.

The Springboks haven’t beaten England in London since 2014.

“We built up good momentum in the tests against Wales and Scotland, and it is important for us to transfer that into our final match of the tour against England, so we opted to make only three changes to the starting team,” coach Jacques Nienaber said on Tuesday.

“England have made it clear that they’ll come hard at us in this match, and with a few British and Irish Lions players in their midst, home ground advantage, and a new record of eight wins in a row against Australia adding to their motivation this weekend ... we know it will be a hard grind.

“That said, we will enter the match equally motivated, especially with the opportunity to retain our status as the top team in the world for a third successive season and winning all three matches in the (northern) tour for the first time in eight years being a real prospect.”

___

South Africa: Willie le Roux, Jesse Kriel, Lukhanyo Am, Damian de Allende, Makazole Mapimpi, Handre Pollard, Cobus Reinach; Duane Vermeulen, Kwagga Smith, Siya Kolisi (captain), Lood de Jager, Eben Etzebeth, Trevor Nyakane, Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nché. Reserves: Malcolm Marx, Steven Kitshoff, Vincent Koch, Franco Mostert, Jasper Wiese, Herschel Jantjies, Elton Jantjies, Frans Steyn.

___

