Nichols Violent Felon’s Weapon Conviction Stands

New York State Police are releasing surveillance video of three men breaking into a home where several firearms were stolen. Authorities say a Black man, a white man and a light-skinned man, all apparently in their 20s, are seen on the video at a home on Vennel Road in the Town of Spencer at around 3:20 p.m. on November 16 breaking into the home and leaving headed toward the Chemung/Tompkins County line. The thieves are also caught on tape coming back at around 4 p.m. to try, unsuccessfully, to get into a garage.

SPENCER, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO