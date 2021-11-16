ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nichols, NY

Nichols Violent Felon's Weapon Conviction Stands

By Kathy Whyte
 7 days ago
A Nichols man, convicted in 2018 of violent felony criminal possession of a weapon, is not getting out of jail early. The Broome County District Attorney's office says the New...

WNBF News Radio 1290 has the best news coverage for Binghamton, New York.

