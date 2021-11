Mikaela Shiffrin, at just 26 years old, is already one of the most successful athletes in Alpine skiing history. The American has won numerous medals and earned plenty of accolades over the course of her 10-year career, and this weekend (20 November) she will have the opportunity to set another record for most World Cup wins in a single discipline when she competes in back-to-back slalom races in Levi, Finland.

