This year's badminton season draws to an end with the penultimate world tour round, the Indonesia Masters 2021, taking place in Bali, Indonesia from 16 to 21 November. The event is the first of three back-to-back world tour events to be held in Bali, which will then host the Indonesia Open from 23 to 28 November with the top eight players in the BWF tour rankings invited to participate in the World Tour Finals from 1 to 5 December. The Indonesian Masters is a Super 750 event while the Indonesian Open is a Super 1000 event.

SPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO