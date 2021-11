The path to the Olympic Winter Games is never easy. However, for some, that road is strewn with obstacles so large that they can seem insurmountable. Vishwaraj Jadeja, a speed skater from Ahmedabad, India, has had to maneuver past more than his fair share of roadblocks in his quest to become an Olympian, but that hasn’t stopped him from doing everything in his power to achieve a dream that is now closer than ever before.

WORLD ・ 5 DAYS AGO