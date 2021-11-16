ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jakobi Meyers Shouts Out Patriots Fans After First NFL TD Catch

By Adam London
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The final touchdown of Sunday’s Browns-Patriots game was pretty inconsequential as it related to the Week 10 contest at Gillette Stadium. But the fourth-quarter score meant a whole lot to virtually everyone in...

