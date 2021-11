When the face of your franchise is a future first ballot Hall of Fame quarterback, and your head coach is one of the brightest offensive minds in the game – a lot of attention goes to that side of the ball. But the time has come for the Packers defense to get the credit it is due. They are coming off of another admirable performance Sunday in which they held the Chiefs offense to just 13 points, forced five 3-and-outs, and allowed only 2 drives over 40 yards.

