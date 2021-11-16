ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

Aaron Lewis launching U.S. tour in support of his new solo country album ‘Frayed at Both Ends’

By Staff
KTTS
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStaind’s Aaron Lewis will release his new solo country album Frayed at Both Ends on Jan. 28, and the singer-songwriter will head out on the road in support of the...

www.ktts.com

Comments / 0

Related
antiMUSIC

Staind's Aaron Lewis Unplugging For Solo Tour

Staind frontman Aaron Lewis has announced that he will be unplugging early next year when he launches an acoustic tour in support of his forthcoming album. The new album, entitled "Frayed At Both Ends", is set to be released on January 28th and features his current single "Goodbye Town", as well as the previously released "They Call Me Doc" and "Am I The Only One".
MUSIC
JamBase

Brad Barr Confirms New Solo Album ‘The Winter Mission’ & Shares Single

On January 21, Brad Barr will release the new instrumental solo guitar album The Winter Mission through Secret City Records. The Slip and The Barr Brothers guitarist previewed the 12-track LP today by unveiling its lead single, “Ancient Calendars.”. Brad wrote, recorded, produced and mixed all the songs on his...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Davenport, IA
City
Lewis, IA
Local
Iowa Entertainment
Davenport, IA
Entertainment
New Haven Register

Tears for Fears Set 2022 Tour in Support of First New Album in 17 Years

“We couldn’t be more excited to start playing concerts again. We’ve missed seeing our friends on the road around the world and the energy of performing live,” Tears for Fears’ Curt Smith said in a statement; the band last toured the U.S. in 2018. More from Rolling Stone. The monthlong...
MUSIC
NME

MAMAMOO’s Hwasa announces new solo single album ‘Guilty Pleasure’

Hwasa of MAMAMOO has officially unveiled details for her forthcoming solo single album ‘Guilty Pleasure’. The vocalist took to the group’s official social media on November 11 at midnight KST to announce that she would be making her highly anticipated solo return on November 24 at 6pm KST with a single album titled ‘Guilty Pleasure’.
MUSIC
thesource.com

Maxwell Announces New Tour and Album in 2022, Releases New Single “Off”

Ahead of being honored at the 2021 Soul Train Awards, Maxwell has announced his highly anticipated new album blacksummers’NIGHT will be released this coming Spring. Ahead of the release, Maxwell has dropped a new single “Off.”. The new album will be the first release under his new deal with BMG...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Lewis
Frederick News-Post

Aaron Lewis & The Stateliners

Second show on Nov. 21. Known for his genuinely gritty lyrics and hard rock anthems, Aaron Lewis is back to his roots of echoing traditional country music. The Grammy nominee has produced many hits, including “Country Boy,” Grandaddy’s Gun” and “That Ain’t Country.” Must be 21 to attend.
MUSIC
940wfaw.com

Twenty One Pilots Announce Tour And New Album

Twenty One Pilots announced a coast-to-coast, 23-city tour that will kick off next summer in St. Paul, Minnesota on August 18th. Stops will include New York City, Toronto, Nashville, Anaheim, and more before wrapping in Seattle on September 24th. The band also surprise-released a deluxe version of their most recent...
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

Beach House Announce New Album 'Once Twice Melody' And Supporting Tour Dates

Beach House have shared details of their first album in four years. 'Once Twice Melody' will be released in four chapters, with the first coming tomorrow (November 10). The second will arrive on December 8, with chapter three landing on January 19, before the full album drops on February 18.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On The Road#Hear Music#The Acoustic Tour
KTTS

Chris Janson announces ‘Halfway To Crazy’ 2022 tour

Chris Janson announced his headlining ‘Halfway to Crazy’ tour, which finds Janson playing auditoriums, theaters and arenas across the nation. The “Halfway to Crazy” tour kicks off on Feb. 10, and will run through April, including a Nashville date at the Ryman Auditorium on March 10. Joining him as support on tour will be Ray Fulcher and Shane Profitt.
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

RAMMSTEIN's New Album To Arrive Before Launch Of 2022 World Tour

RAMMSTEIN guitarist Richard Z. Kruspe has confirmed that the band's already completed new album will be released before the launch of the group's next world tour. The German industrial metallers are scheduled to kick off the European leg of the band's 2022 tour on May 15 in Prague, Czech Republic. A North American stadium run will begin on August 21 in Montreal and end on October 4 in Mexico City.
ROCK MUSIC
Highway 81 Revisited

THE SLIP’S BRAD BARR TALKS NEW MUSIC, MONTREAL MUSIC SCENE AND UPCOMING SOLO ALBUM

Most bands with the success and longevity of The Slip would be stacking tour dates on top of tour dates to capitalize on the accumulated good will of the fans and recognition of its catalog. But as fans of the Montreal-based trio have come to understand, the group picks its spots, going off in different directions to work on other music and occasionally reconvening, like it’s doing now for a short run of dates that will bring it to the new Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia on Wednesday, Nov. 17, the original Brooklyn Bowl on Thursday, Nov. 18 and Friday Nov. 19, and Levon Helm Studios in Woodstock on Saturday, Nov. 2o.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Music
rockcellarmagazine.com

Amyl & the Sniffers: Australian Punk Outfit Sets 2022 Tour Dates Supporting New Album ‘Comfort To Me’

Melbourne, Australia-based punk/”pub rock” band Amyl & the Sniffers will head back out stateside for a proper tour in the spring, it was announced on Tuesday. The outing comes after the release of the group’s anticipated sophomore album, Comfort To Me, which was made available in September and featured attention-grabbing, conformational anthems including “Guided By Angels,” which received a video that basically works as a mission statement for the band:
MUSIC
gratefulweb.com

Mark Joseph's Solo new album 'Vegas Motel' is Oh so soulful

Mark Joseph’s 2021 solo release, Vegas Motel, is his third full length album and is a highly personal record rooted in the emotion of the year it was written (2020), yet reaching far beyond the confines of the times. Vegas Motel delicately emotes Joseph’s real-life experiences and relationships dating back...
MUSIC
thebrag.com

Northlane announce new album and 2022 Australian tour

Australian heavy trailblazers Northlane have announced their new album, Obsidian, and released a single from it, ‘Echo Chamber’. The metalcore outfit will release their sixth studio album on April 1st, 2022, via Believe (pre-order/pre-save here). They’ll also be celebrating its release with a national tour in June. ‘Echo Chamber’ (see...
ROCK MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy