Ballantyne Strong (BTN) Announces Filing of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering of Strong Global Entertainment, Inc.

WINNIPEG, MB / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2021 / Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ: LITM) ("Snow Lake" or the "Company"), a company committed to being the first fully renewable energy powered electric mine that can deliver zero carbon battery grade lithium, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 3,200,000 common shares at a public offering price of $7.50 per share, for gross proceeds of $24,000,000 USD, before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 480,000 common shares to cover over-allotments at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discount. All of the common shares are being offered by the Company.
