Ballantyne Strong (BTN) Announces Filing of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering of Strong Global Entertainment, Inc.

 6 days ago

Ballantyne Strong, Inc. (NYSE American: BTN), the parent of Strong Global Entertainment, Inc. ("Strong Global Entertainment") announced today that the Company has...

Lee Enterprises (LEE) Adopts Limited-Duration Shareholder Rights Plan

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ: LEE), today announced that its Board of Directors has unanimously adopted a limited-duration shareholder rights plan ("Rights Plan"). The Rights Plan is effective immediately. The limited-duration Rights Plan was adopted in response to...
Semantix to go Public via Merger with Alpha Capital (ASPC)

Semantix, Latin America's first fully integrated data software platform, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to merge with Alpha Capital (Nasdaq: ASPC), a special purpose acquisition company ("SPAC") focused on technology. The announcement marks the first time a Latin American-focused technology SPAC has merged with a target company.
CLPS Incorporation (CLPS) Announces IPO Plan of its Majority-Owned Subsidiary at the Beijing Stock Exchange

CLPS Incorporation (Nasdaq: CLPS) ("CLPS" or "the Company"), announced today that its Board of Directors has approved the plan of its majority-owned subsidiary, JAJI (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.("JAJI"), to apply for listing on the National Equities Exchange and Quotations ("NEEQ") and directing towards public offering at the Beijing Stock Exchange ("BSE") upon acceptance. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering is yet to be determined.
Lords & Company Worldwide Holdings Inc. Announces Consolidation and Execution of Letter of Intent to Acquire Lords of Gastown Motorcycle Company

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2021) - Lords & Company Worldwide Holdings Inc.(CSE: LRDS) (OTCQB: PACRF) (FSE: 4XM)(formally Pac Roots Cannabis Corp.) ("Lords" or the "Company")is pleased to announce the signing of a letter of intent with LORDS OF GASTOWN MOTORCYCLE COMPANY INC., a company existing under the laws of British Columbia ("Gastown") pursuant to which the Company proposes to acquire all the issued and outstanding shares of Gastown in consideration of the issuance of common shares of the Company for a value to be determined based on a third-party valuation.
Valo Health and Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (KVSA) Mutually Agree to Terminate Business Combination Agreement

Valo Health, LLC ("Valo"), the technology company using human-centric data and artificial intelligence (AI) powered computation to transform the drug discovery and development process and Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (Nasdaq: KVSA) ("KVSA"), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by affiliates of Khosla Ventures, LLC, announced today that both companies have mutually agreed to terminate their previously announced agreement and plan of merger (the "Business Combination Agreement"), effective immediately.
Leveljump Healthcare Corp. Announces $3.2 Million Term Loan Commitment from TD Canada Trust

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2021) - Leveljump Healthcare Corp. (TSXV: JUMP) (OTCQB: JMPHF) (FSE: 75J) ("Leveljump" or the "Company"), a Canadian leader in B2B telehealth solutions, is pleased to announce that it has secured a term loan commitment from TD Canada Trust for $3.2 million for the purpose of closing the Company's previously announced acquisition of three Ontario Diagnostic Imaging Clinics (Press release September 28, 2021).
Planting Hope to Present at Canaccord Genuity AgriFood Tech Innovation Virtual Forum

CHICAGO, IL and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2021 / The Planting Hope Company Inc. (TSXV:MYLK) ("Planting Hope" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Julia Stamberger, CEO and Co-Founder, will be presenting at the Canaccord Genuity AgriFood Tech Innovation Forum on December 2, 2021. Ms. Stamberger will be hosting a live presentation via webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET that day.
Nuvo Group (NUVO) Files IPO Registration Statement

Nuvo Group (NASDAQ: NUVO) has filed a registration statement for a proposed IPO. The company describes itself as: "We believe we are the most advanced data-driven remote healthcare solution...
Applied Blockchain, Inc. (APLD) Files For a Proposed Nasdaq Uplisting

Applied Blockchain, Inc. (PINK: APLD) today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") relating to the proposed public offering of its common stock. Applied Blockchain intends to apply to list the common stock on The Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "APLD." The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.
Alden Global Capital, LLC Announces Offer to Acquire Lee Enterprises (LEE)

Alden Global Capital, LLC today sent the following letter to the Board of Directors of Lee Enterprises (NASDAQ: LEE):. To the Board of Directors:. Alden Global Capital, LLC ("Alden") is a significant investor in American newspapers, with...
ProFrac Holding (PFHC) Files IPO Registration Statement

ProFrac Holding (NASDAQ: PFHC) files IPO registration statement. The company describes itself as: "We are a growth-oriented, vertically integrated and innovation-driven energy services company providing hydraulic fracturing, completion services...
Agora Digital Holdings (DEFY) Files IPO Registration Statement

Agora Digital Holdings (NASDAQ: DEFY, DEFYW) has filed for a proposed IPO. The company describes itself as: "Agora was organized by our parent and principal stockholder, Ecoark Holdings, Inc. ("Ecoark") to enter...
Chobani Files for Initial Public Offering

Chobani Inc. filed paperwork for its initial public offering, riding a wave of consumer and investor enthusiasm for socially responsible and health-conscious companies. The food maker, best known for its Greek yogurt, said it plans to raise $100 million in its IPO, a placeholder figure companies often use to calculate filing fees and is often changed. It didn’t disclose how many shares it intends to offer to the public, according to registration documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission Wednesday.
Semrush Files Registration Statement for Proposed Public Offering

Semrush Holdings, Inc., a leading online visibility management Software-as-a-Service (“SaaS”) platform, announced today that it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) relating to a proposed public offering of 5,500,000 shares of its Class A common stock, consisting of 2,500,000 shares to be issued and sold by Semrush and 3,000,000 shares to be sold by certain existing stockholders of Semrush. Semrush is also expected to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 825,000 shares of Class A common stock. The offering is subject to market conditions and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.
Snow Lake Resources Ltd. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

WINNIPEG, MB / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2021 / Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ: LITM) ("Snow Lake" or the "Company"), a company committed to being the first fully renewable energy powered electric mine that can deliver zero carbon battery grade lithium, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 3,200,000 common shares at a public offering price of $7.50 per share, for gross proceeds of $24,000,000 USD, before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 480,000 common shares to cover over-allotments at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discount. All of the common shares are being offered by the Company.
AquaBounty Technologies (AQB) Announces Proposed 11.2M Share Offering by Selling Stockholders

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: AQB), a land-based aquaculture company utilizing technology to enhance productivity and sustainability, today announced that it has commenced a proposed underwritten public offering of 11,200,000 shares of common stock of the Company by certain selling stockholders affiliated with Third Security (the "Selling Stockholders") of AquaBounty. In addition, the Selling Stockholders have granted the underwriters of the offering a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,680,000 additional shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. AquaBounty will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of the shares being offered by the Selling Stockholders. The Selling Stockholders will bear the costs associated with the sale of such shares, including underwriting discounts and commissions.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) Announces 10M Share Public Offering

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE: BXMT) today announced it has commenced an underwritten public offering of 10,000,000 shares of its class A common stock. The underwriters will be granted a 30-day option by the Company to purchase up to an additional 1,500,000 shares.
Prime City and Champion Gaming Announce Receipt of TSXV Conditional Approval and Filed Filing Statement for Their Proposed Reverse Takeover Transaction

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2021) - Prime City One Capital Corp. (TSXV: PMO.H) ("Prime City" or the "Company") and Champion Gaming Inc. ("Champion") are pleased to announce that the Company has received conditional approval (the "Conditional Approval") from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") for its previously announced reverse takeover transaction with Champion (the "Transaction"). The Company has filed on www.sedar.com its filing statement dated November 14, 2021 prepared in accordance with the policies of the Exchange and providing information with respect to the Company, Champion and the Transaction.
