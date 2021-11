So … I finally mustered up the energy to spend time with mi abuelo. He’s an old fashioned machismo man, meaning it’s difficult for him to express love and affection, especially with family. As a young boy he showed me an abundance of love because it was safe to do so because of my age. He cared for me, bought me what I wanted, and spent quality time. As I got older though, the love slowly began to fade. During my recent visits, I will hug, kiss, and say “I love you,” but his response will be “me too” instead of “I love you too.” He then will leave me alone in his apartment, while he sat in his room watching novelas. This bothered and hurt because I wanted to hear and feel loved by him like when I was a boy.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 13 DAYS AGO