Moderna says EU to donate over 70 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Moderna Inc said on Tuesday it signed an agreement that...

EU says decision on J&J COVID-19 vaccine booster dose ‘within weeks’

(Reuters) – The European Union’s drug regulator said on Monday it was evaluating data on booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine by Johnson & Johnson and a decision could come “within weeks” under a speedy review. The application is for use of a booster dose of the vaccine, COVID-19 Vaccine...
U.S. raises COVID-19 travel warning for Germany, Denmark

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday advised against travel to Germany and Denmark because of a rising number of COVID-19 cases in those countries. The CDC raised its travel recommendation to “Level Four: Very High” for the two European countries, telling Americans...
Germany has enough mRNA shots to meet vaccine demand- Spahn

BERLIN (Reuters) – Health Minister Jens Spahn sought to allay concerns on Monday that Germany was running out of BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine shots, saying that enough supplemental Moderna doses were available to meet demand during the remainder of the year. Spahn said Germany has a combined 50 million doses from BioNTech...
China has given 76.3% of population complete COVID-19 vaccine doses

BEIJING (Reuters) – China had given 76.3% of its population complete COVID-19 vaccine doses by Nov. 19, Wu Liangyou, an official at the National Health Commission (NHC) said on Saturday. A total of 1.076 billion people in the country have received the required number of doses for their COVID vaccination,...
Disney World puts COVID-19 vaccination mandate policy on hold -local TV

(Reuters) – Disney World near Orlando, Florida, operated by Walt Disney Co, has put its COVID-19 vaccination mandate on hold, local TV station Fox 35 reported on Saturday. The move comes amid the Biden administration’s workplace COVID-19 vaccine rule, which requires businesses with at least 100 employees to require staff get vaccinated against COVID-19 or be tested weekly and wear a face covering at work.
China, Africa boost trade cooperation despite COVID-19

BEIJING, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- China and Africa have maintained robust economic and trade cooperation, despite COVID-19, as their bilateral trade has set a record high in the January-September period. Trade between China and Africa rose 38.2 percent year on year to 185.2 billion U.S. dollars in the January-September period,...
Moderna files for authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine in young children in Europe

Shares of Moderna Inc. gained 0.5% in premarket trading on Tuesday after the company said it is seeking an update to the conditional authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine in Europe so that it includes children between the ages of 6 and 11 years old. Moderna said earlier this month that it will delay filing for authorization in this age group in the U.S. until the Food and Drug Administration's review of the myocarditis risk in teens is resolved, likely by January. Moderna's clinical data shows that its shot has an efficacy rate of 80% at preventing infection with the virus, including symptomatic and asymptomatic cases, among children in this age group two weeks after they received the second dose. Moderna's stock is up 134.2% this year, while the broader S&P 500 has gained 25.2%.
EU forest plan 'protectionist,' say Brazil soy farmers

Brazil's soybean farmers hit back Tuesday at a European Union plan to ban food imports from deforested areas, calling it "protectionism disguised as environmental conservation." Brazil, the world's top producer of soy and beef, stands to lose big if the EU goes ahead with the draft law unveiled last week, which would require exporters to show their products are "deforestation-free." The plan "is an affront to national sovereignty, and seeks to lump legal land use together with illegal deforestation, which is already punished under Brazilian environmental law," the Brazilian Soy Producers' Association (Aprosoja) said in a statement. "The European Union needs to understand it is no longer the metropole or owner of the world, and Brazil and South America are no longer its colonies."
Fauci Releases Powerful Warning About Covid Pandemic

The novel coronavirus is still making headlines all over the place. Now, Fauci is also in the spotlight after he revealed a terrible warning. It’s been just reported that Fauci warned on Sunday that time was running short to prevent a “dangerous” new surge of Covid-19 infections. It’s also important...
Myanmar opposition raises $6.3 million on launch of ‘revolution’ bonds

(Reuters) – A shadow government in Myanmar said it has raised $6.3 million on the opening day of its inaugural bonds sale, in its biggest move yet to generate funds for its “revolution” to topple the ruling military junta. Myanmar has been in bloody turmoil since the military’s Feb. 1...
France’s Orange aims to add Belgian fixed line through VOO deal

PARIS (Reuters) -Orange, France’s largest telecoms operator, set out a shift into Belgium’s fixed line business on Tuesday, with plans to buy a majority stake in VOO SA in a deal valuing the firm at 1.8 billion euros ($2 billion). The move illustrates Orange’s strategy of being able to deliver...
Israel starts vaccinating young children as coronavirus rises

JERUSALEM(Reuters) – Israel began rolling out Pfizer/BioNtech COVID-19 vaccinations for 5-to-11-year-olds on Monday hoping to beat down a recent rise in coronavirus infections. A fourth wave of infections that hit Israel in June began subsiding in September. But over the past two weeks the “R”, or reproduction rate of the...
