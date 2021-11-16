ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Egypt floods kill three, at least 500 in hospitalized with scorpion stings

NBC News
NBC News
 7 days ago

www.nbcnews.com

International Business Times

Woman Dies After Black Scorpion Sneaks Under Blanket, Stings Her

A woman has died in Zimbabwe after a venomous black scorpion sneaked under her blanket and stung her. The incident took place in the Ndali area of Chiredzi Tuesday night. The woman, identified as 48-year-old Flora Munorwei, was sleeping alongside her husband outside their hut to get some fresh air when the scorpion sneakily crawled under her blanket and bit her, reported The Herald.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Idaho8.com

Storm in Egypt kills 3, sends swarms of scorpions into people’s homes

A rare storm in Egypt has sparked flash floods that killed at least three people and washed swarms of scorpions into people’s homes. More than 500 people were stung by scorpions who sought refuge from thunderstorms and torrential rainfall in the southern Egyptian city of Aswan over the weekend. Wounded...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
deseret.com

This massive storm left hundreds of people hospitalized from scorpion stings

A massive storm in Egypt left three people dead and hundreds more hospitalized from scorpion stings after rainfall and flooding brought scorpions into people's homes. Per USA Today, the southern province in Egypt experienced downpours, hail and thunder over the weekend in the southern Egyptian city of Aswan, forcing the government to suspend school classes.
ENVIRONMENT
abc17news.com

Report: Storms in Egypt leave 3 dead, unleash scorpions

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s state-run media reports that heavy rains and flooding in the country’s south have left three people dead and more than 500 others hospitalized from scorpion stings. The downpour in the province of Aswan over the weekend forced local authorities to suspend school classes on Sunday. Strong storms brought rain, hail, and thunder. It also forced scorpions from their hiding places into many houses across the province. Photos and video footage circulated on social media showed flooded streets and damaged houses, vehicles and agricultural farms.
ANIMALS
BBC

Egypt: Hundreds stung by scorpions after deadly floods in Aswan

Storms and flooding in the southern Egyptian province of Aswan killed three people and led to 503 others being stung by scorpions, officials said. State media initially attributed the deaths to scorpions forced into streets and homes by the rainwater on Friday. But the health ministry later said that all...
MIDDLE EAST
Gazette

500 stung when rare storm brings out swarm of scorpions in Egypt

A rare storm in Egypt over the weekend brought not just flash flooding but a flood of scorpions washed out of hiding. The city of Aswan, located along the Nile River, experienced a heavy rainstorm that only lasted an hour, according to The New York Times. Beyond the 100-plus homes damaged or destroyed, 500 people were stung by scorpions, leading to a rush of people going to hospitals for anti-venom injections.
ANIMALS
watchers.news

Violent storms hit Egypt, triggering deadly scorpion infestation

Violent storms hit Egypt's southern city of Aswan over the past weekend, causing floods and triggering scorpion infestation that left three people dead and more than 500 others hospitalized due to scorpion stings. The storm brought heavy rain, hail, and dust storms to the city of Aswan, forcing hordes of...
ENVIRONMENT
wdrb.com

Scorpions Sting Hundreds During Thunderstorms In Egypt

Sometimes certain weather events can bring some unexpected things along with them. For instance when it gets hot outside, you may notice more spiders and house flies inside your home trying to escape the heat, but what about....SCORPIONS?!?!. Yes, you read that correctly. Let's shift our attention to a city...
ENVIRONMENT
abc17news.com

NBC News

NBC News

