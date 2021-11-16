Tennis-Raducanu to face Ruse in exhibition match in London

ISL Playoff Match 4, Day 1: London Roar Storms to Lead Behind Chalmers, Scott, Pickrem. The Cali Condors, last season’s ISL champions, have close to a full squad in tow for the fourth match of the playoffs, this time facing off against London Roar, LA Current and Team Iron. The Condors got off to an impressive start, taking wins in the first three women’s events with Kelsi Dahlia setting an ISL record in the 100 butterfly before Beata Nelson and Lilly King also won. But during the second portion of the meet, the London Roar came on strong.
