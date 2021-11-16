ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Tennis-Raducanu to face Ruse in exhibition match in London

LONDON (Reuters) – U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu will round out her stellar year by taking on Romanian Elena-Gabriela Ruse in an exhibition match later this month in London, organisers announced...

Reuters

Tennis-New faces ready for battle at season-ending at WTA Finals

(Reuters) - With world number one and holder Ash Barty sitting out this week's WTA Finals, the only certainty for the eight players competing at the season-ending showdown in Guadalajara, Mexico, is that a new champion will be crowned. Barty, who counts Wimbledon among the five titles she captured this...
TENNIS
wkzo.com

Tennis-U.S. Open champion Raducanu to work with German coach Beltz

(Reuters) – U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu has appointed German Torben Beltz as her new coach, the Briton said after she was beaten in her opening match at the Linz Open in Austria on Tuesday. Raducanu, 18, had been without a coach since she parted ways with Andrew Richardson two...
TENNIS
Birmingham Star

Birmingham 2022: India to face Australia in opening match

Birmingham [UK], November 12 (ANI): The first match of the women's cricket T20 competition in Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games will see India taking on Australia. The matches will be held at the Edgbaston Stadium from July 29, with the bronze and gold medal games taking place on August 7. According...
WORLD
SwimInfo

ISL Playoff Match 2, Day 1: London Roar Chasing Quick Start to Postseason (Live Updates)

After setting a world record in the short-course version of the 100-meter freestyle during World Cup action, Kyle Chalmers leads the London Roar into their first International Swimming League (ISL) playoff match on Saturday in Eindhoven. The Roar, which finished third in the regular-season standings, will battle with the L.A. Current, Toronto Titans and Aqua Centurions, the Current's roster boosted by the return of six-time Olympic medalist Ryan Murphy.
SWIMMING & SURFING
hot96.com

Tennis-Djokovic's year-end No.1 record unlikely to be matched, says Sampras

(Reuters) – American great Pete Sampras said he does not expect any player to match Novak Djokovic's feat of winning the men's year-end world number one ranking seven times. Earlier this month the 34-year-old Serbian broke a tie with his childhood idol Sampras by clinching the year-end ranking for a...
TENNIS
wsau.com

Tennis-Groggy Rublev wakes up from pre-match nap in time to beat Tsitsipas

(Reuters) – Andrey Rublev began his ATP Finals campaign with a victory over Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas but three hours before the match, the Russian had no idea what day it was after waking up dazed and confused following a pre-match nap. Rublev beat world number four and 2019 champion Tsitsipas...
TENNIS
AFP

Hamilton cruises in Qatar to maintain title momentum

Lewis Hamilton won Sunday's inaugural Qatar Grand Prix with a commanding performance from pole to cut Max Verstappen's world championship lead to eight points. The Mercedes seven-time champion held off his arch Dutch rival's Red Bull by a country mile under the Losail circuit's lights to leave the battle for the F1 drivers' crown delicately poised with only two races remaining. Fernando Alonso took third for Alpine, the former two-time world champion's first podium since 2014, the grizzled 40-year-old getting a huge cheer from the crowd. One week on from arguably his toughest and greatest win in Brazil, Hamilton enjoyed one of his easiest.
MOTORSPORTS
New University Newspaper

UCI Wins Exhibition Match Against CSUDH In Promising Fashion, 84-59

The UCI Anteaters Men's Basketball team won their exhibition match against the CSU Dominguez Hills Toros, 84-59, on Friday, Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. UCI dominated the first half jumping out to an 11 point halftime lead, and 61.5% field goal percentage. Irvine also tallied up six steals against Dominguez Hill's four. CSUDH was better in three-point percentage with an outstanding 62.5% in the first half against UCI's mere 37.5%. Both teams tied with seven assists in the first half.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Independent

Alexander Zverev beats Daniil Medvedev to win ATP Finals title

Alexander Zverev turned the tables on defending champion Daniil Medvedev to win a second title at the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin. Medvedev had won his last five matches against Zverev, including in the group stages earlier this week, but the German followed up his semi-final upset of Novak Djokovic on Saturday evening by claiming a 6-4 6-4 victory.It was a near flawless display by the third seed, particularly on serve, with Medvedev not able to apply any real pressure during the contest.It is a second title at the tournament in four years for 24-year-old Zverev, who also lifted the...
TENNIS
SwimInfo

ISL Playoff Match 4, Day 2: Defending Champion Cali Condors Chasing London Roar

ISL Playoff Match 4, Day 2: Defending Champion Cali Condors Chasing London Roar. In this fourth ISL playoff match, he London Roar put on an amazing performance during the second half of day one to take a significant 49.5-point lead over the Cali Condors. Cali, the league champions and winners of the first playoff match last week, have added Caeleb Dressel for the first time in the playoffs and Hali Flickinger for the first time all season. LA Current is also in contention after LA topped London in the secon playoff match last week.
SPORTS
SwimInfo

ISL Playoff Match 2, Day 1: London Dominates Relays; Ryan Murphy Stellar in Season Debut

ISL Playoff Match 2, Day 1: London Dominates Relays; Ryan Murphy Stellar in Season Debut. As the International Swimming League (ISL) playoffs opened its second match in Eindhoven on Saturday, double points were available in four relay events. The London Roar took advantage of those opportunities, as it won every relay event and surged to a 33.5-point lead over the L.A. Current in the team standings. The Roar claimed bonus jackpot points in every relay, a major reason why the squad will be favored to walk away with the team win when action resumes on Sunday.
SWIMMING & SURFING
The Independent

5 things we learned after this weekend's Autumn Internationals

The southern hemisphere giants were sent packing as England Wales and France registered stirring wins. World champions South Africa were humbled at Twickenham but the highlight of Saturday's action was New Zealand's comprehensive defeat in Paris.Here the PA news agency examines five talking points arising from the games.Farrell's place in the midfield puzzle"That is proper Test match rugby and that is why Test match rugby is loved."Hear Eddie's thoughts following today's win over South Africa ⤵— England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) November 20, 2021As Marcus Smith played with a maturity beyond his years, Joe Marchant brought pace and athleticism and Henry...
RUGBY
theScore

Roman Reigns open to facing The Rock in match

Roman Reigns says he's on board for a potential match against Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. The WWE Universal Champion, who's part of the Anoa'i family of professional wrestlers like Johnson, was asked about facing him while appearing on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on Wednesday. "I would, yes," Reigns...
WWE
SwimInfo

ISL Playoff Match 4, Day 1: London Roar Storms to Lead Behind Chalmers, Scott, Pickrem

ISL Playoff Match 4, Day 1: London Roar Storms to Lead Behind Chalmers, Scott, Pickrem. The Cali Condors, last season's ISL champions, have close to a full squad in tow for the fourth match of the playoffs, this time facing off against London Roar, LA Current and Team Iron. The Condors got off to an impressive start, taking wins in the first three women's events with Kelsi Dahlia setting an ISL record in the 100 butterfly before Beata Nelson and Lilly King also won. But during the second portion of the meet, the London Roar came on strong.
SPORTS

