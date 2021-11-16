ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Day 2 of the Capital Murder Trial of Accused Serial Killer Billy Chemirmir

By Jamie Stengle
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleContinuing Coverage: Watch full coverage of the capital murder trial of Billy Chemirmir all week on NBC 5 and the live stream from inside the courtroom in the video player above and on NBC 5's AppleTV, Roku, and Fire TV streaming platforms. From time to time the camera may...

www.nbcdfw.com

CBS DFW

Mesquite Police Arrest Four For Capital Murder, ID Victim

MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Mesquite Police have arrested four suspects involved in the October murder of a man identified as 19-year-old Daniel Mathis of Dallas. 19-year-old Rashaud Holmes, also of Dallas, is the latest to be taken into custody for the crime. The other three, Donterious Lockhart, 18, Timothy Johnson, 19, and Nicholas Mayberry, 20, were all arrested on or before November 10 and charged with capital murder according to Mesquite Police officials. All four suspects are being held in the Dallas County jail. On October 27 at about 10:51 p.m., Mesquite Police Officers responded to a shooting call in the 2000 block of Cantura Drive in Mesquite. They found Mathis on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital in serious condition, but later passed away as a result of his wounds.  
MESQUITE, TX
CBS DFW

Judge Urges Deadlocked Jury To ‘Not Violate Your Conscience, But Continue To Deliberate’ Fate Of Capital Murder Suspect Billy Chemirmir

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The jury in the capital murder trial of accused serial killer Billy Chemirmir still claims to be ‘hopelessly deadlocked’. The panel made the declaration in their third note of the morning to the judge. After District Judge Raquel Jones sent a note back to the jury room explaining to those inside what their duty was and urging them to continue deliberations, the group continued their debate and during their lunch break sent the third note telling the court there had been “no change”. At 2:20 p.m., Judge Jones urged jurors, “Do not violate your conscience, but continue to deliberate.” She...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Jury Hears What Alleged Serial Killer Billy Chemirmir Told Police Hours After His Arrest

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Alleged serial killer Billy Chemirmir laughed and smiled at moments during hours of police interviews following his arrest in 2018. “You’re going to jail for murder,” said Dallas Police Detective Brian Tabor, in video played on the third day of Chemirmir’s capital murder trial. “Murder?” replied Chemirmir in disbelief. He repeatedly denied he’d murdered the victim, Lu Thi Harris, in her Dallas home. “What house?” he asked. “The house in Dallas,” said Tabor. “I did not go to a house in Dallas,” he said. Billy Chemirmir police interview Chemirmir said he’d purchased an envelope of $2 bills a few days earlier from someone in Fort...
DALLAS, TX
Dallas News

Watch: Lawyers play Billy Chemirmir’s taped interview with police in trial

Accused serial killer Billy Chemirmir repeatedly denied killing 81-year-old Lu Thi Harris during a taped interrogation with a Dallas police detective in March 2018. The video was played for jurors Wednesday, the third day of Chemirmir’s capital murder trial. Plano and Dallas police have testified that Harris’ belongings -- house...
DALLAS, TX
fox7austin.com

Billy Chemirmir trial: Jury to continue deliberating Friday morning

DALLAS - The jury is set to continue deliberating the case against an accused North Texas serial killer Friday morning after asking the judge to stop for the day. Billy Chemirmir is charged with capital murder for the death of 81-year-old Lu Harris in 2018. Prosecutors said he smothered her in her Dallas home and took her jewelry.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Jury In Billy Chemirmir Murder Trial Sees Video Testimony From Victim Who Didn’t Survive To See Him In Court

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – More than three-and-a-half years after his arrest, one of the worst accused serial killers in Texas history finally went to trial Monday morning, Nov. 15. Billy Chemirmir is accused of killing at least 18 elderly women in North Texas, smothering them in their own homes and stealing their jewelry, but in his first trial, he faces a single count of capital murder for the killing of 81-year-old Lu Thi Harris. Lu Thi Harris (credit: Harris family) The most striking testimony came from a video deposition of then 92-year-old Mary Bartel, one of only two women investigators say survived his attacks....
DALLAS, TX
5 On Your Side

Accused serial killer charged in two Kansas deaths

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A man already charged with four deaths in the St. Louis area was charged Thursday with two killings at an apartment complex in Kansas City, Kansas. Perez Reed, 26, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Damon Washington Irvin and Rau’daja De’Naya Farrow, whose bodies were found in separate apartments at that Wyandotte Towers Apartments in downtown Kansas City, Kansas.
KANSAS STATE

