The German regulatory authority suspended the procedure to certify Nord Stream 2 as an independent transmission operator. On 16 November 2021 the German regulatory authority (BNetzA) suspended the procedure to certify Nord Stream 2 (NS2 AG) as an independent transmission operator (ITO) of the NS2 pipeline, 10 weeks after it had accepted its certification application on 8 September 2021. BNetzA’s decision has triggered numerous questions about its potential impact on the length and the outcome of the certification process of the NS2 pipeline operator and about the timing of the start of gas flows via the NS2 pipeline – the most frequent of which this short comment aims to answer.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO