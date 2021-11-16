ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia dismisses U.S. criticism of anti-satellite weapons test

By Syndicated Content
WNMT AM 650
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia said on Tuesday it had successfully conducted a weapons test targeting an old Russian satellite and denied allegations by the United States, Britain and NATO that the test had been dangerous for orbiting spacecraft. U.S. officials said Monday’s test had generated a debris field in...

wnmtradio.com

New York Post

Top general warns China could soon spring surprise nuclear strike on US

The second-ranking general in the US military has sounded the alarm about China’s weapons development — warning that Beijing may soon have the capability to launch a surprise nuclear strike against America. “They look like a first-use weapon,” Gen. John Hyten, the vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff,...
MILITARY
