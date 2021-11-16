Tennis-Raducanu to face Ruse in exhibition match in London

Lewis Hamilton won Sunday's inaugural Qatar Grand Prix with a commanding performance from pole to cut Max Verstappen's world championship lead to eight points. The Mercedes seven-time champion held off his arch Dutch rival's Red Bull by a country mile under the Losail circuit's lights to leave the battle for the F1 drivers' crown delicately poised with only two races remaining. Fernando Alonso took third for Alpine, the former two-time world champion's first podium since 2014, the grizzled 40-year-old getting a huge cheer from the crowd. One week on from arguably his toughest and greatest win in Brazil, Hamilton enjoyed one of his easiest.

