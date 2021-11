A far-right fiscal conservative and a left-wing former student activist will vie to become president of Chile next month, two years after anti-inequality protests that set the country on the path to constitutional change. The fear of a left-wing Boric candidacy not able to respond to the (economic) problems facing the country today or the fear of an ultra-conservative leadership with Kast that will severely damage the pluralism that a democracy should have."

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 1 DAY AGO