Moderna says EU to donate over 70 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine

Times Daily

EU considers booster doses of J&J's COVID-19 vaccine

AMSTERDAM (AP) — The European Medicines Agency says it is evaluating whether to authorize booster doses of Johnson & Johnson's single-shot COVID-19 vaccine. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew...
wsau.com

Slovakia “intensively” looking at COVID lockdown possibility, PM says

PRAGUE (Reuters) – Slovakia’s Prime Minister Eduard Heger is intensively considering a possible three-week lockdown, like that imposed in Austria, amid a jump in COVID-19 cases, his office said on Monday. The idea has been put forward by the Health Ministry, and Heger said expert opinion would be key in...
wsau.com

GSK ties up with Arrowhead to develop NASH drug candidate

(Reuters) – Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc on Monday entered a drug development deal with GlaxoSmithKline Plc under which the British drugmaker will develop and market Arrowhead’s potential treatment for patients with fatty liver disease NASH. Under the pact, Arrowhead said it would get an upfront payment of $120 million and is...
albuquerqueexpress.com

China, Africa boost trade cooperation despite COVID-19

BEIJING, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- China and Africa have maintained robust economic and trade cooperation, despite COVID-19, as their bilateral trade has set a record high in the January-September period. Trade between China and Africa rose 38.2 percent year on year to 185.2 billion U.S. dollars in the January-September period,...
MarketWatch

Moderna files for authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine in young children in Europe

Shares of Moderna Inc. gained 0.5% in premarket trading on Tuesday after the company said it is seeking an update to the conditional authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine in Europe so that it includes children between the ages of 6 and 11 years old. Moderna said earlier this month that it will delay filing for authorization in this age group in the U.S. until the Food and Drug Administration's review of the myocarditis risk in teens is resolved, likely by January. Moderna's clinical data shows that its shot has an efficacy rate of 80% at preventing infection with the virus, including symptomatic and asymptomatic cases, among children in this age group two weeks after they received the second dose. Moderna's stock is up 134.2% this year, while the broader S&P 500 has gained 25.2%.
AFP

EU forest plan 'protectionist,' say Brazil soy farmers

Brazil's soybean farmers hit back Tuesday at a European Union plan to ban food imports from deforested areas, calling it "protectionism disguised as environmental conservation." Brazil, the world's top producer of soy and beef, stands to lose big if the EU goes ahead with the draft law unveiled last week, which would require exporters to show their products are "deforestation-free." The plan "is an affront to national sovereignty, and seeks to lump legal land use together with illegal deforestation, which is already punished under Brazilian environmental law," the Brazilian Soy Producers' Association (Aprosoja) said in a statement. "The European Union needs to understand it is no longer the metropole or owner of the world, and Brazil and South America are no longer its colonies."
healththoroughfare.com

Fauci Releases Powerful Warning About Covid Pandemic

The novel coronavirus is still making headlines all over the place. Now, Fauci is also in the spotlight after he revealed a terrible warning. It’s been just reported that Fauci warned on Sunday that time was running short to prevent a “dangerous” new surge of Covid-19 infections. It’s also important...
wsau.com

China tells Alibaba, Baidu cloud units to better prevent telecoms fraud

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s industry ministry on Tuesday said its cyberspace administration and police had summoned the cloud units of Alibaba and Baidu Inc to urge them to better prevent telecom network fraud. The discussions came after both companies’ cloud platforms were found to have allowed access to fraudulent websites,...
AFP

Jury rules against pharmacy chains in big US opioid case

An Ohio jury decided Tuesday that pharmacies owned by Walmart, Walgreens and CVS bear responsibility for the opioid crisis in two counties in the US state. The case marks the first instance in which distributors of the addictive painkillers -- rather than manufacturers -- have been found liable for the health crisis that has claimed more than 500,000 lives in the United States over the last two decades.
wsau.com

Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

(Reuters) – Austria entered its fourth national lockdown, the Czech Republic and Slovakia banned unvaccinated people from pubs and services, and Germany’s acting Chancellor Angela Merkel called for tougher measures in Europe’s biggest economy as the continent again became the epicentre of the pandemic. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS. * Eikon users,...
