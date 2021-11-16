ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Moderna says EU to donate over 70 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Moderna Inc said on Tuesday it signed an agreement that...

India logs slimmest rise in COVID-19 cases in 543 days despite festivals

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India reported 7,579 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, the smallest rise in one-and-a-half-years despite huge festival gatherings in recent weeks, thanks to rising vaccinations and antibodies from prior infections. The country of 1.35 billion celebrated Durga Puja in October and Diwali this month, during which millions...
Japan to allocate $5.2 billion to fund chip plants by TSMC, others – Nikkei

(Reuters) – Japan will allocate about 600 billion yen ($5.2 billion) from its fiscal 2021 supplementary budget to support advanced semiconductor manufacturers including the world’s No. 1 contract chipmaker, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), Nikkei reported on Tuesday. As part of the stimulus package, the Japanese government will invest about...
Dutch COVID-19 patients transferred to Germany as hospitals struggle

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – The Netherlands on Tuesday started transporting COVID-19 patients across the border to Germany to ease pressure on Dutch hospitals struggling to deal with a surge in coronavirus cases. A patient was transferred by ambulance from Rotterdam to a hospital in Bochum, some 240 km (150 miles) east,...
EU says decision on J&J COVID-19 vaccine booster dose ‘within weeks’

(Reuters) – The European Union’s drug regulator said on Monday it was evaluating data on booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine by Johnson & Johnson and a decision could come “within weeks” under a speedy review. The application is for use of a booster dose of the vaccine, COVID-19 Vaccine...
China, Africa boost trade cooperation despite COVID-19

BEIJING, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- China and Africa have maintained robust economic and trade cooperation, despite COVID-19, as their bilateral trade has set a record high in the January-September period. Trade between China and Africa rose 38.2 percent year on year to 185.2 billion U.S. dollars in the January-September period,...
Moderna files for authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine in young children in Europe

Shares of Moderna Inc. gained 0.5% in premarket trading on Tuesday after the company said it is seeking an update to the conditional authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine in Europe so that it includes children between the ages of 6 and 11 years old. Moderna said earlier this month that it will delay filing for authorization in this age group in the U.S. until the Food and Drug Administration's review of the myocarditis risk in teens is resolved, likely by January. Moderna's clinical data shows that its shot has an efficacy rate of 80% at preventing infection with the virus, including symptomatic and asymptomatic cases, among children in this age group two weeks after they received the second dose. Moderna's stock is up 134.2% this year, while the broader S&P 500 has gained 25.2%.
EU forest plan 'protectionist,' say Brazil soy farmers

Brazil's soybean farmers hit back Tuesday at a European Union plan to ban food imports from deforested areas, calling it "protectionism disguised as environmental conservation." Brazil, the world's top producer of soy and beef, stands to lose big if the EU goes ahead with the draft law unveiled last week, which would require exporters to show their products are "deforestation-free." The plan "is an affront to national sovereignty, and seeks to lump legal land use together with illegal deforestation, which is already punished under Brazilian environmental law," the Brazilian Soy Producers' Association (Aprosoja) said in a statement. "The European Union needs to understand it is no longer the metropole or owner of the world, and Brazil and South America are no longer its colonies."
Fauci Releases Powerful Warning About Covid Pandemic

The novel coronavirus is still making headlines all over the place. Now, Fauci is also in the spotlight after he revealed a terrible warning. It’s been just reported that Fauci warned on Sunday that time was running short to prevent a “dangerous” new surge of Covid-19 infections. It’s also important...
New Indian law will allow only a few cryptocurrencies, government says

MUMBAI (Reuters) – India is looking to bar all but a few private cryptocurrencies when it introduces a cryptocurrency and regulation bill in the winter session of the parliament, the government said late on Tuesday. The government will allow only certain cryptocurrencies to promote the underlying technology and its uses,...
Jury rules against pharmacy chains in big US opioid case

An Ohio jury decided Tuesday that pharmacies owned by Walmart, Walgreens and CVS bear responsibility for the opioid crisis in two counties in the US state. The case marks the first instance in which distributors of the addictive painkillers -- rather than manufacturers -- have been found liable for the health crisis that has claimed more than 500,000 lives in the United States over the last two decades.
