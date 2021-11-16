Lady Vandals Open Season Tonight on the Road at Altamont

MONTEREY BAY, Calif. – The Central Washington University men's basketball team opened the season with a 74-63 win over host Cal State Monterey Bay. The Wildcats (1-0) shot 46.8 percent from the floor, including a 68.18 percent mark in the back end of the contest. Central scored over half of their points in the paint, going down low for 40 points. The Crimson and Black also outscored the Otters (0-1) in points off turnovers, 12-10. "We had two good defensive stretches defensively that allowed us to win tonight," Head CoachBrandon Rinta said. "The last ten minutes of the first half and the last 10 minutes of the second half. I thought our guys had great energy and fought hard to earn this."

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO