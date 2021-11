Ogden, Utah – North Dakota women's basketball, playing without a full complement of student-athletes fell to Weber State 72-57 in the season opener. The Fighting Hawks jumped out to a 12-7 lead behind early triples from Maggie Manson and Claire Orth. Weber State would score 19 of the next 21 points to take a 26-14 lead at the end of the first quarter. The teams combined to shoot 6-for-12 from beyond the arc in the first ten minutes with the Wildcats sinking four.

OGDEN, UT ・ 14 DAYS AGO